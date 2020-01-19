This is what a big city in California is like ... from a friend of mine who lives there: human waste everywhere, dope needles, female disposals, rags, garbage, cardboard, homeless people laying everywhere.
A sporting goods store put a billboard up saying “hip boots for sale — buy now — It’ll get worse.” City fathers asked him to take it down — “It offended the homeless.”
Hip boots would not be needed if the homeless were not there. Or clean up after themselves. Merchants are mad — threatening lawsuits for the city’s failure to provide access to their stores by their customers.
To get merchants off their backs, a solution is arrived at by the city’s fathers. A peaceful river runs through this town, It's shoreline is the location of a park. Big tents are put there to handle 100 people. This means 100 cots and blankets, outside toilets, hose bibbs, garbage, trash cans and generators. Taxpayers lost their park but still pay taxes.
But the costs keep going on every day: pump trucks for outside toilets, garbage or trash pickups, generator gas, park cleanup, food truck meals, shuttle for sick.
I hope California remains a sanctuary state. It makes Sebring look like Heaven. I don’t even mind Route 27 anymore.
I’m still going to keep my hip boots, my great-grandchildren might need them.
Keep laughing.
Charlie Rosier
Sebring