Donald B. Serdynski
Donald Bryan Serdynski passed away Aug. 15, 2020. He was born Jan. 30, 1936 in Bartow, Florida, to John and Dixie Serdynski. A graduate of Bartow Summerlin Institute, he joined the Air Force and is a veteran of the Korean War. He graduated with honors from the University of Florida with a degree in agriculture. He was a long-time citrus grower and retired from Florida’s Natural in Lake Wales, Florida, as director of Fruit Procurement.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, JoAnn; daughter Tracy Stites and husband Don and his children, DJ, Skyler, Lynsey and Kaci of Odessa, Florida; daughter Kelly Serdynski and grandsons Dalton and Charlie; cousins, Joel and Charity Daniels of Savannah, Georgia, and Clifford and Jennifer Daniels of Bartow; Keightley, Sarah and Nathan Daniels of Savannah, Georgia; and Mason and Grady Daniels of Bartow.
Donald lived an amazing life. He loved camping and accomplished his goal of camping in all 50 states apart from Hawaii. He was a private pilot and spent many hours flying his Bonanza (not a V-Tail) and Teneco Swift Airplane. He often spent his evenings talking to people all around the world through his HAM Radio system. Most important to him was spending time with his friends and family. He was a wonderful husband, an amazing, loving father, and an inspiration to all. We will miss him greatly.
Condolences may be made in his memory to either of the following 501© charities: The Guardianship Office of the Tenth Circuit, P.O. Box 1096, Winter Haven, FL 33882 or The Orpheum Theater Project, P.O. Box 1462, Bartow, FL 33830.
There will be no services due to COVID-19.