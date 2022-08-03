Donald & Laurel Lamb's 60th anniversary
COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — On August 3, 1962, Donald R. Lamb and Laurel Rogers became Mr. & Mrs. Donald R. Lamb. They and their four children and four grandchildren are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Both Donald and Laurel and grew up in Winter Haven, Florida. The family wishes to send a sincere thank you to the citizens of Sebring and all of Highlands County for their love, support and kindnesses shown since their arrival here from the Seminole County area in September of 1969.

