SEBRING — On August 3, 1962, Donald R. Lamb and Laurel Rogers became Mr. & Mrs. Donald R. Lamb. They and their four children and four grandchildren are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Both Donald and Laurel and grew up in Winter Haven, Florida. The family wishes to send a sincere thank you to the citizens of Sebring and all of Highlands County for their love, support and kindnesses shown since their arrival here from the Seminole County area in September of 1969.
Latest News
Latest e-Edition
Associated Press News
- SMArtX Advisory Solutions Turnkey Asset Management Platform Builds its Ranks with 14 New Strategies
- United Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families
- Torches Launches on KuCoin Win and its Legendary Torchlight NFTs to Be Won
- Torches Launches on KuCoin Win and its Legendary Torchlight NFTs to Be Won