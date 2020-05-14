This column is about Donald Trump and his performance as President of the United States. It is, in no way, based on either fake news or political diatribe.
I have followed the life and career of Donald Trump and his family for the past four or more decades. As a real estate tycoon, he experienced lawsuit after lawsuit, and a scary collection of bankruptcies. He and his father share a lengthy history in real estate ownership of claims that they showed insensitivity to the plight of lower income and racial-minority tenants. His role as a casino owner has been fraught with economic stress and failure.
During this pre-government period of Trump’s life, the closest thing to true success that Trump actually experienced was his brief stint as a television host in the show, “Apprentice.” I truly believe that the reason for his success in this endeavor was attributable to the fact that his king-sized ego always seemed to carry the day. Ironically, this engaging, bombastic, over-the-top ego was the main personal trait that launched him into a successful Presidential election on his very first attempt.
In those early years, Donald Trump was never hard to find in the local, national, and international news media. His marriages and sexual misadventures were on near-constant display. It was during these live media interviews and discussions that I began to form enduring impressions of this man’s character. Those impressions have continued to form in these three-plus years of his presidency. Based solely on what I have seen, heard, and read covering the actual behaviors of Donald Trump, I have come to the following irrevocable conclusions: I do not like the man, I do not trust the man, I have zero respect for the man, and I am fervently convinced that he poses an immediate and unquestionable danger to our nation and its people.
During my lengthy time upon this earth, I have observed the administrations of 14 U.S. presidents. (I have had the good fortune to meet and converse with five of these esteemed men during their tenure in office.) Some (both Democrats and Republicans) demonstrated truly remarkable public service and brought pride and honor to their office. Several of these great men will go down in history as true heroes while they were serving the many causes and challenges of this great Democratic Republic. Donald J. Trump cannot hold a candle to either the leadership qualities or personal character of these former presidents. In fact, I am ashamed that he is included in the same group as these special men.
If I were to list all the lies that Donald Trump has told in public forums since becoming president, this column would, unquestionably, fill enough space for three or more columns of this size. And that list would include only those lies that could be most easily verified by competent sources.
Trump almost never admits to any personal mistakes or accepts responsibility for any negative actions on his part. His behaviors, when he meets with other world leaders, is both embarrassing and dangerous. This man has a long personal history of being concerned only with that which tends to benefit this narcissistic showman. He is ill-informed about the issues of the day, and even if he had the capacity to understand these critical issues, he lacks the basic competency to solve them.
It is my fervent hope that those millions of Americans, who blindly follow this man, will soon wake up to the reality of our time and remove him from office before he can further damage our nation and our way of life.
Bud Morgan is an Avon Park resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.