These liberal columnists and journalists just can’t help themselves when it comes to blaming President Trump for anything and everything. Michael Gerson, an opinionist of the Washington Post, in his guest column that ran in this newspaper under the absurd title, “Public health officials can beat coronavirus — if the White House lets them,” couldn’t figure out how to blame Donald Trump for starting the coronavirus. That didn’t stop him from giving his opinion on how President Trump would be poorly prepared to deal with it and how the president would believe whatever he saw on Fox News and how Trump is “uniquely prepared to fail.” He even went so far as to say that “the biggest obstacle to containing any panic may be the president himself.”
Let me tell you, these opinionists who write for the liberal media under the guise of journalism have the ability to find fault with the president for absolutely anything. These people are so hateful toward the president that even before he does something, they spew a bunch of nonsense about what a bad job he’s going to do. These liberal blabber jockies are incapable of writing or speaking positively about any issue regarding the president.
If the real fact was: The president has ordered all U.S. troops home from all hostile deployment. These opinionists would write: President Trump has caused the unemployment of thousands of U.S. troops today. A source close to the president, who spoke on condition of anonymity, has stated President Trump has done this in an effort to find other funding to build his wall.
If the real fact was: After a lengthy and expensive investigation, the president has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The opinionists would write: A special investigator was unable to prove wrongdoing on the part of the president. The investigator was quick to point out that he could not find irrefutable proof of the president’s innocence either.
If the fact was: A dangerous virus has started in China and is spreading to the entire world. The opinionists would say: President Trump, through his confusion and ignorance of pathology and epidemiology has single-handedly caused the coronavirus to spread throughout the entire world. He should be impeached.
This is exactly why you can’t believe anything you read or hear in the news media today. There is no fact reporting left. There is only thinly disguised opinion stated as fact.
I realize that Michael Gerson’s guest column is opinion but his opinion isn’t based on what the president has done, it’s based on what he thinks the president will do or not do. This makes the entire story irrelevant.
Consider the headline: “Public health officials can beat coronavirus — if the White House lets them” Is it really true that public health officials can beat the coronavirus? They haven’t even slowed it so far. The coronavirus is spreading rapidly over the entire globe and it’s expected to continue for some time and there is nothing anyone can do about it. But, if it spreads over the U.S., it’s Donald Trump’s fault?
Then there is the question of why the White House wouldn’t let public health officials beat the coronavirus. Is there some benefit to Donald Trump if the coronavirus is worse? Does he profit if the coronavirus runs rampant? Has delusion taken the place of common sense?
Also, the op-ed comment adjacent to the one above was headlined, “Experts, not politicians, must advise public on coronavirus.” I believe it should have read, “Experts, not op-ed writers, must advise public on coronavirus.”
