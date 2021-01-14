As the holiday season wanes and we all find ourselves with maybe a bit more time on our hands, it’s time to think of how we can give back to our communities while filling our mid-winter days.
There are many ways to give back and make a difference locally, such as volunteering, contributing to a food pantry or helping a neighbor.
These are all worthy and important ways to contribute to your community, but here, we ask our readers to consider donating the life-saving gift of blood if they are able to, as this donation could make all the difference for a friend or neighbor.
“Healthy, eligible donors are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.”
And your choice to donate can make all the difference in an emergency or medical crisis.
The blood supply can change in the blink of an eye. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.
For those who are concerned about donating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say “blood donation is considered an essential act and is safe to do at this time,” as blood is “an essential part of health care and the need for blood is constant.”
“It is encouraged that all healthy, eligible donors consider donating during this time,” blood center officials say. “We are taking additional precautionary measures to help protect you.”
For those who are inspired to donate, call OneBlood and make an appointment or find out where the Big Red Bus will be located next.
To make an appointment or learn more, call 1.888.9.DONATE (936-6283) or 863-382-4499 or visit oneblood.org and click on Find a Location. The OneBlood Center is conveniently located at 6550 US 27 North, Sebring, across the highway from AdventHealth Sebring.
So we urge you, please consider giving blood if you are able to. You could save a life.
A revised editorial from The Mining Journal, Michigan.