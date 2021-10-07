SEBRING — County commissioners discussed a move that would remove them as the “middleman” in the Medal of Honor Park process.
Rather than have the City of Sebring donate to the county the land where the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House stands, the Sebring City Council could, instead, just donate it directly to the Medal of Honor Park Board.
The next scheduled meeting for the council is Oct. 19, but that agenda has not yet been set.
The property in question currently houses the historic, dilapidated ‘Stepping Stones’ Girl Scout House, an authentic Works Progress Administration log cabin structure built through local fundraising and used for decades as the meeting place for the youth organization.
In October 2019, however, Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Inc. began moving out of the Stepping Stones House, rescinding a 99-year lease on the log cabin with the City of Sebring, after an inspection found it needed $40,000-$50,000 in repairs. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac has referenced the house’s safety issues and has said that a Medal of Honor Park would be a fitting replacement.
Other commissioners have agreed. The rectangular property where it sits on South Eucalyptus Street, just west of the Highlands County Government Center, also contains a wood-structure pole barn pavilion, which has termite damage like the log house. Both constitute safety issues, according to county officials.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked County Administrator Randy Vosburg what would happen as the members of the Medal of Honor Board, many of them older veterans, find themselves no longer able to maintain the park. Vosburg said there are plans to have Jr. Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) members from local high schools come in and keep up with maintenance.
It would also be on the Medal of Honor Board and other local veterans and military organizations to raise funds to build the site, Vosburg said.
Tuck also asked if there could be a reverter clause in the paperwork, and Vosburg said yes: It could be arranged that if the site was no longer wanted, it could revert to the city.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts suggested that Medal of Honor organizations at the state level, or the national level, might be inclined to contribute to this project, as it may be the only one of its kind in Florida and rare for the United States. He said the site might also help educate and train the next generation of people to keep up such a memorial to those who received that honor.
The Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) states that the Medal of Honor, first authorized in 1861, is the United States’ highest award for military valor in action. The human values instilled in it, CMOHS.org states, include bravery, courage, sacrifice, integrity, a deep love of country and a desire to always do what is right.
The 23 recipients of the medal include Highlands County native Maj. Thomas Buchanan McGuire Jr., who died during World War II as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps.