Donation helps Samaritan center touch lives

SEBRING — A family of doctors has donated money to help Highlands County’s only free medical care center.
Drs. Tarlika and Vinod C. Thakkar donated $10,000 to Samaritan’s Touch Care Center Thursday. The couple donated the money in the name of the Thakkar Family Foundation. Samaritan’s Touch Executive Director Bill Stephenson said the money will help the center provide healthcare to low-income individuals and people without health insurance.
”This will go for medicines and operating expenses for our patients,” Stephens said. “We are a nonprofit that helps people who are financially struggling.” The center, at 3015 Herring Ave., in Sebring, serves about 400 patients. It has been in operation for about 15 years, Stephens said.
”The Thakkars have helped us tremendously, and a lot of this money will go to people who greatly need our help,” Stephens said, “and our new mental health service we opened last week.”
According to Stephens, two mental health counselors from Synergy of Minds Healing Center will donate their time to help people with mental health issues every second Friday.
“For every mental health provider in the county, there are 1,400 patients that require mental health counseling,” he said. “About 95 percent of all addiction problems are based in mental health issues.”
The center provides medical services as well as referrals for free.
Samaritan’s Touch Care Center can be reached at 863-471-1870.