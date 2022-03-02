AVON PARK — With the incredible success of our “Reverse Advent Calendar,” which encouraged participants to give something (as opposed to getting something) each day as a way to help those in need, Ridge Area Arc has created a Lenten household donation project on the same premise.
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 2. The need for household goods in our group homes has increased and Lent is a season of giving.
The Lenten household donation project, which will benefit Ridge Area Arc, asks that participants add one essential household item to a box every day until Good Friday. You should have a box full of supplies just in time for Easter. Then, on Good Friday, April 15, simply take the box to Ridge Area Arc or any of the three chamber offices. The boxes will be distributed to Ridge Area Arc’s group homes.
All the items suggested on the list are easy to find. We recommend printing it out and getting the whole family involved. Who knows, you might even start a new Lenten tradition.
Donations may be dropped off at Collection Sites:
Ridge Area Arc: 4352 Independence St., Avon Park.
Avon Park Chamber Office: 28 E Main St.
Lake Placid Chamber Office: 18 N Oak Ave.
Sebring Chamber Office: 227 U.S. 27 North.
Need more information? Call Donna Scherlacher at 863-452-1295 Ext. 106.
ABOUT RIDGE AREA ARC
Ridge Area Arc is a private, not for profit 501©3 organization, which was founded in 1957 by Franklyn and Mary Ellen Ward. Ridge Area Arc provides an array of services and support for nearly 200 families and individuals and is devoted to promoting and improving supports and services for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our vision is that every individual and family affected by intellectual disability in our service area has access to the information, advocacy, and skills they need to participate as active citizens of our democracy and active members of their community. We work to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families have the supports they need to live an ordinary American life.
Donation List: Begin Ash Wednesday,
March 2: Paper Towels
March 3: Toilet Paper
March 4: Napkins
March 5: Dish Soap
March 6: Laundry Soap
March 7: Clorox Wipes
March 8: Fabric Softener
March 9: Ziploc Bags
March 10: Plastic Wrap
March 11: Coffee Filters
March 12: Trash Bags
March 13: Sponges
March 14: Hand Soap
March 15: Cleaning Vinegar
March 16: Dryer Sheets
March 17: Aluminum Foil
March 18: Glass Cleaner
March 19: Dishwasher Detergent
March 20: Soft Scrub
March 21: Paper Plates
March 22: Mouthwash
March 23: Band-Aids
March 24: Baking Soda
March 25: Magic Eraser
March 26: Plastic Utensils
March 27: Men’s’ Body Wash
March 28: Toilet Bowl Cleaner
March 29: Women’s’ Body Wash
March 30: Hand Sanitizer
March 31: Bleach
April 1: Furniture Polish
April 2: Scrubbing Pads
April 3: Toothpaste
April 4: Shampoo
April 5: Conditioner
April 6: Fabric Spray
April 7: Pine Sol
April 8: Multipurpose Cleaner
April 9: Stain Remover
April 10: Cleaning Gloves
April 11: Shower cleaner
April 12: Oven Cleaner
April 13: Facial Tissues
April 14: Parchment Paper