AVON PARK — With the incredible success of our “Reverse Advent Calendar,” which encouraged participants to give something (as opposed to getting something) each day as a way to help those in need, Ridge Area Arc has created a Lenten household donation project on the same premise.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 2. The need for household goods in our group homes has increased and Lent is a season of giving.

The Lenten household donation project, which will benefit Ridge Area Arc, asks that participants add one essential household item to a box every day until Good Friday. You should have a box full of supplies just in time for Easter. Then, on Good Friday, April 15, simply take the box to Ridge Area Arc or any of the three chamber offices. The boxes will be distributed to Ridge Area Arc’s group homes.

All the items suggested on the list are easy to find. We recommend printing it out and getting the whole family involved. Who knows, you might even start a new Lenten tradition.

Donations may be dropped off at Collection Sites:

Ridge Area Arc: 4352 Independence St., Avon Park.

Avon Park Chamber Office: 28 E Main St.

Lake Placid Chamber Office: 18 N Oak Ave.

Sebring Chamber Office: 227 U.S. 27 North.

Need more information? Call Donna Scherlacher at 863-452-1295 Ext. 106.

ABOUT RIDGE AREA ARC

Ridge Area Arc is a private, not for profit 501©3 organization, which was founded in 1957 by Franklyn and Mary Ellen Ward. Ridge Area Arc provides an array of services and support for nearly 200 families and individuals and is devoted to promoting and improving supports and services for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our vision is that every individual and family affected by intellectual disability in our service area has access to the information, advocacy, and skills they need to participate as active citizens of our democracy and active members of their community. We work to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families have the supports they need to live an ordinary American life.

Donation List: Begin Ash Wednesday,

March 2: Paper Towels

March 3: Toilet Paper

March 4: Napkins

March 5: Dish Soap

March 6: Laundry Soap

March 7: Clorox Wipes

March 8: Fabric Softener

March 9: Ziploc Bags

March 10: Plastic Wrap

March 11: Coffee Filters

March 12: Trash Bags

March 13: Sponges

March 14: Hand Soap

March 15: Cleaning Vinegar

March 16: Dryer Sheets

March 17: Aluminum Foil

March 18: Glass Cleaner

March 19: Dishwasher Detergent

March 20: Soft Scrub

March 21: Paper Plates

March 22: Mouthwash

March 23: Band-Aids

March 24: Baking Soda

March 25: Magic Eraser

March 26: Plastic Utensils

March 27: Men’s’ Body Wash

March 28: Toilet Bowl Cleaner

March 29: Women’s’ Body Wash

March 30: Hand Sanitizer

March 31: Bleach

April 1: Furniture Polish

April 2: Scrubbing Pads

April 3: Toothpaste

April 4: Shampoo

April 5: Conditioner

April 6: Fabric Spray

April 7: Pine Sol

April 8: Multipurpose Cleaner

April 9: Stain Remover

April 10: Cleaning Gloves

April 11: Shower cleaner

April 12: Oven Cleaner

April 13: Facial Tissues

April 14: Parchment Paper

