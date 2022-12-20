SEBRING — Veterans in need had their “stockings filled” by donations from all over Highlands County on Monday.
A line of almost 40 cars queued up at the Veteran Services Office (VSO), pulling through the covered entrance for Christmas ham dinners and bags of gifts, courtesy of local residents.
“I don’t think Santa Claus has this many gifts,” said County Commissioner Arlene Tuck as she and Commission Chair Chris Campbell and Commissioners Scott Kirouac and Kevin Roberts helped cart gifts from in the office to tables waiting outside.
They joined Veteran Services Officer Denise Williams, her assistants Arthur Conover and Michelle Rigterink, Community Programs Assistant Director Cynthia Acevedo, Glenn West of the Military Officers Association of America, and Harry Marsh, president of the Veterans Council of Highlands County.
Roberts toted gifts despite getting over back problems, then when veterans said “thank you,” he replied, “No, Thank you for serving.”
The last few weeks have seen the Christmas feast slowly building along with piles of gifts. Donations poured in, Williams said, as they have for the last 12 years.
It can get emotional for people who are struggling, she said, and it touches those who give, as well.
“When we know that we are part of a journey that can be a difficult journey at times, at the end of the day, one outreach makes a difference in their lives, how much better is anything than that?” Williams said. “We’ve had veterans cry and hug. Some haven’t had a stocking since they were a kid.”
Twelve years ago, her office started providing turkey and ham dinners to veterans in need, with all the vegetable side items, both fresh and canned, and dessert.
When veterans arrive each year, Williams has the logistics well-arranged. The whole process for 50 or more veterans can take as little as 30 minutes.
Seven years ago, residents of Sebring Village, with donations collected from their annual Christmas light show, showed up at the VSO with carloads of gifts.
They showed up Thursday, telling Williams they only had two car loads this time, albeit stuffed-full minivans.
Other donors started doing Christmas cards, and then churches started doing stockings with candy five years ago, Williams said.
“Highlands County embraces their veterans,” Williams said, noting the county’s high population of veterans.
She has started vetting the veterans for who really needs help, she said. Often, veterans vet themselves.
“Veterans, once they realize the help we offer, say ‘I don’t need it. Give it to someone who needs it more than I do,’” Williams said.
Among those who need it most are the homeless veterans, who will also get help even though they have no car nor their own outfitted kitchen to keep food. Williams said she’s working with Hands for the Homeless the second Tuesday of each month to provide services.
She also has satellite offices in the Heartland Library Coalition libraries once a month. On the second Tuesday, she has people at the Lake Placid Public Library. On the third Tuesday of a month, they are at the Sebring Public Library. On the fourth Tuesday, they are at the Avon Park Public Library.
“This is a transitional point,” Williams said of the county, which provides the first heavily developed area for those headed north from Miami and the largest developed area after people head south from Polk County.
By circumstances or by choice, she said, there are veterans living without homes in Highlands County. One even camped along the Kissimmee River for 30 years before he died of service-related cancer, she said.
Most veterans learned in basic training, as she did, to “adapt, improvise and overcome,” and carried that lesson into civilian life. Since the recession, many now have their children and even grandchildren living with them. Veterans Services will help them, she said.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Williams said. “It’s just a great feeling.”
Donors this year included the Veterans Council of Highlands County; AMVETS Post 21 Ladies Auxiliary in Sebring; Camp Florida; food and handmade Christmas stockings from Faith Baptist Church Lake Placid; Lake Placid Women’s Club; Lake Placid Western Wear; Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse; handmade hats from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Highlands County Volunteers at Sebring Falls; gifts from Sebring Village and Sebring Village Social Club; Tropical Harbor Red Hatters in Lake Placid; Camp Florida, and individuals, Bonnie Smart and Betty Sue Teets.