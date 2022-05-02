I often applaud the young high school student, Miguel Arceo on his viewpoints, but I have to take exception to his article (April 12) titled Governor DeSantis versus Disney.
In his opening paragraph, he refers to Governor DeSantis recently passing the “Don’t Say Gay” Florida law. This is almost laughable. For a student who appears to be well-read, he should really read the law before he labels it.
From the moment this law was introduced, naysayers from CNN, CNBC and ABC immediately labeled it “Don’t Say Gay,” and the unsuspecting public assumed that to be a true statement.
I took the time to read the bill, and nowhere in the bill does it say that, or for that matter any other statement regarding gays. Here’s a summary of what it does say: Public school teachers in Florida are banned from holding classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity after Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed the controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill.
The bill, which some opponents have called “Don’t Say Gay,” was signed by DeSantis on March 28. It reads, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
Supporters of the legislation say it’s meant to allow parents to determine when and in what way to introduce LGBTQ topics to their children. It also gives parents an option to sue a school district if the policy is violated.
During a press conference ahead of signing the law, DeSantis said teaching kindergarten-aged kids that “they can be whatever they want to be” was “inappropriate” for children.
The bill received overwhelming support from both Republicans and Democrats, and yet, because of our liberal ‘talking heads’ on TV, people actually believe it says “Don’t Say Gay.”
Watching Fox News, Tucker Carlson showed clips of different network personalities referring to the bill as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Is it too much trouble for these supposedly ‘educated’ people to actually research something before they report it as the truth?
I’m not blaming Miguel for repeating what he has heard, and is now repeating, but he is technically a child. Or at the very least, a young man. But I do blame the personalities on TV who are either too lazy or too stupid to not research the truth.
When I talked to my son on the phone, (aged 49, a college graduate who does not follow politics and rarely has time for watching TV) if he’d heard of this new bill that Governor DeSantis signed into law, he responded with “Oh, yeah, you mean ‘The Don’t Say Gay Bill.’”
We are becoming sheep. Blindly following TV personalities, celebrities and politicians who are either too lazy, or too stupid to get their facts straight before they report something that is not true. We’ve seen it repeated over and over again these last few years and its extremely disheartening.
Don Norton is a Sebring resident.