It seems that a large number of people would like America to return to the glory days of President Eisenhower and to dismiss the fact that the year is now 2020. As one who voted for Donald Trump because he was not Hillary Clinton, I would like to say I am sorry America.
Unfortunately, there seems to be a large number of people who believe the misdirection, misinformation, obfuscation, and outright lies coming from the White House. President Trump is probably the worst person ever elected to that high office. He is a demagogue, and a wannabe autocrat. He is a petty, vain, venal, vindictive, narcisist.
He is ignorant, undereducated, and ill-informed, both by his cronies and the right wing media and by himself for ignoring the science that has the best chance of saving this country from the current pandemic. He has no understanding of the complex issues facing our country from climate change to social issues and foreign policy.
These need to be solved by real statesman, scientists and engineers who know what they are doing, not someone who spends his time listening to bizarre right wing conspiracy theories and trying to comb over a major bald spot.
I think the old saying “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me” applies. Please people, pull your head out of the sand and don’t let this con man fool you again.
George Conway
Sebring