The Left knows Trump did not incite the illegal behavior that took place on January 6th at the Capitol. Court documents prove that, as pipe bombs were laid in Washington before Trump's speech. Intelligence has proved there was a plan in place on the internet some days before January 6th. Americans also know, according to the proven time line, there was no intelligence to support 25,000 troops to be used.
To add insult to injury, our patriotic soldiers were assigned to camp out in a cold, smelly parking garage. They used our troop to inflate their anger against Trump and his supporters. Now Pelosi wants to keep 5, 000 troupes in the Capitol for the future. The Democrats have walls around their own homes but want (to) take down the wall protecting our country. What kind of a message is being sent to America and the rest of the world?
Then, why impeachment? Could it be a diversion to move public attention away from the irregularities and the legitimacy of the Biden presidency? Or to stall honest investigation of those of those irregularities and prevent corrective action? How did we become so distracted, were we so comfortable that we didn’t see or care as things went from bad to worse? We need to do something about it.
Seventy-four million conservative Americans should get involved in state our state legislatures, our children’s school boards, put the school back in the hands of parents not Washington. Get involved in hometown politics. We need to take back our country. Stand up America, we are being hoodwinked! Take back our country, we are being led down the socialist road.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring