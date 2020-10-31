If as a Christian you plan to vote for the party that supports abortions, the LGBTQ agenda, and Socialism, you know these are Godless choices, but you have your reasons which in your mind justify your vote. Even though you are aligning with atheists and Muslims, you are in agreement with the liberal media about our president.
Perhaps you voted for the previous president who lit up the White House in rainbow colors in support of the Supreme Court decision for same-sex marriage (Obergefell vs Hodges.) The previous president also made history by also being the only president to speak at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser. But, you probably gave him a pass.
We want to remember that the liberal party appoints liberal judges that support non-Biblical decisions. We need judges like Clarence Thomas, the late Antonin Scalia, and nominee (at the time of this writing) Amy Coney Barrett. These are jurists who are only appointed by the conservative party.
Other thoughts and questions: Am I grateful that I was not aborted? Can I expect God to say “Well done” when I vote for those who support abortion, the LGBTQ agenda, and Socialism? I can see these are Godless principles and are promoted by Godless government.
Can I find support for my thinking outside my own circle? Do I understand the reasoning of others? Do I love those with whom I strongly disagree?
Lord, I need your wisdom to make the right choices as I vote. May your will be done on earth even as it is in heaven. Amen.
Please see Refuting 12 lies about President Trump, priestsforlife.org/elections/trump-myths.aspx
Virgil Ullom, D.D.S.
Babson Park