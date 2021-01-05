Recently the Highlands News-Sun interviewed our newly elected county commissioners. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he wanted the public to get more information about COVID victims with underlying medical conditions, stating that "infection and death rates might not be as frightening with that information."
Maybe Mr. Roberts is not aware of the following statistics:
- 34.2 million Americans have diabetes
- 108 million have high blood pressure
- 25 million have asthma
- 16 million have COPD
- 12 million have atrial fibrillation
These five chronic conditions account for 60% of our population.
Although there is probably some overlap, there are dozens, if not hundreds of other conditions that make a person more vulnerable to adverse affects of COVID. Not to mention the two-thirds of Americans who are overweight or obese, and the 16% who are over age 65.
So no, Mr. Roberts, knowing about underlying medical conditions does not make me less concerned about COVID. Please stop trying to downplay the severity of the disease.
Margaret Hamilton
Sebring