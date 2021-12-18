”Let anyone talk long enough, he will get believers.” – Robert Louis Stevenson
A misleading TV ad making the rounds in Florida purports to sell the public on the wonders of monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID while downplaying vaccination, the real first line of defense against the virus. Featured in the ad is Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado, the #2 political quack in state politics, just behind the man who appointed him, Governor Ron DeSantis.
The ad, paid for by Florida taxpayers, says nothing about vaccines. Instead, it just shows a needle shot and a list with vaccination among alternative treatments, while touting the great curing powers of the monoclonal antibodies, the darling of MAGA pseudo-scientists. “We feel Joe is the right guy for the job,” proclaimed DeSantis over his appointment. If “the job” is to prolong the pandemic by silence on the efficacy of vaccination, then the governor did indeed get it right.
Lapado had no Florida ties until DeSantis plucked him from the University of California, Los Angeles College of Medicine for the Surgeon General post. A cardiologist, he also has no history in public health. His checkered past is riddled with controversial ties to medical conspiracy theories and quack treatments. He has called COVID vaccines “nothing special” and promoted hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, which have both been rejected by legitimate medical experts as ineffective against COVID.
Kickback on the Lapado appointment was fast and furious. The Democratic National Committee ripped Lapado as right out of “the DeSantis playbook of prolonging the pandemic and ... wreaking havoc on his own state.” The Daytona Beach News Journal (10/26/21) doubled down, claiming Lapado “has offered a stream of half baked theories and outright lies about the pandemic, vaccines, and mandates.”
According to WebMD (8/26/21), monoclonal treatment normally involves a 30-minute IV, is only effective after a positive COVID test, and must be administered within a 10-day window of the test. Its effects are only good for one month compared to six months protection for the jab. The vaccinated generally don’t qualify for the treatment, thus it is mostly reserved for anti-vax laggards. There might be a copay with the treatment, whereas the COVID shot is free.
The CDC claims anti-vaxxers are 11 times more likely to die from COVID compared to the vaccinated. Just because a snake oil peddler shows up on your doorstep does not mean you have to buy and drink their toxic elixir. Buy into the MAGA-DeSantis-Lapado propaganda if you like, but do so at your own risk.
