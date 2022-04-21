SEBRING — As summer weather returns, people return to the beaches, but they don’t have to drive to the coast.
They also don’t have to have a friend with a lake house. Tourism promoters want people to know they have several places here in the Highlands for the public to get a full day or an afternoon to wade, swim or just sunbathe, or to find a quick place to put their toes in the water.
City Pier BeachWith a white-sand beach, City Pier Beach has roofed picnic pavilions, a play area for kids, fishing, public restrooms and the makings of a waterfront, with the Museum of the Arts, the Highlands Art League, the Sebring Public Library and Highlands Lakeside Theatre adjacent to it. It has ample parking and is at the end of West Center Avenue from The Circle, and the sea wall provides a perfect spot to set up a camera and capture the sunset’s natural canvas of color.
Hidden BeachUp on the north end of Lake Jackson, nestled among residential homes, sits Hidden Beach. Aptly named, the nook is just a short walk down the slope from Lakeview Drive, across from Valencia Avenue. It offers a soft breeze, swaying palms and a small sandy beach with a great view of sunsets over the lake. It has no restrooms and no parking, so plan to walk, ride a bike or rent a locally-available Bird Scooter to get there.
Veteran’s BeachAnglers, swimmers and picnickers will find Veteran’s Beach, on the west side of Lake Jackson, to be a great waterfront with ample parking on the lake and land sides of Lakeview Drive, including room for 40 boat trailers, and covered pavilions with grills, a children’s playground and restrooms. Of course, there is a swim area, and a turfed lawn for pickup games of two-on-two football, soccer or Frisbee.
Crescent BeachAnother hidden beach is Crescent Beach. On the southern corner of Crescent Drive, it features a grassy area shaded by old oak trees leading to a quaint sand beach. Practically a private paradise, it has just one parking spot and only two picnic tables. Get there early to claim the best spot, and plan to park elsewhere and walk or ride a bike or Bird Scooter.
Donaldson Park BeachSet with picnic pavilions set among the oaks above a slope down to the waters of Lake Verona is Donaldson Park Beach, in downtown Avon Park across from City Hall. It also has a playground, restrooms and boat ramp to go with the white sandy beach area, which features the bones of an ancient creature, possibly a sea monster, for children of all ages to explore.
Lake Tulane ParkLake Tulane in Avon Park is a crowd favorite with winding pathways bordering one of the oldest lakes in Florida. Along with its clear waters and sandy beaches for families, it is also a hot spot for SCUBA enthusiasts, and has a single-slip boat ramp to launch divers out into the lake.
H.L. Bishop ParkDown Lake June Road, north of the Lake Placid town limits, H.L. Bishop Park provides swimming, boating and picnicking on Lake June in Winter, with a sand volleyball court, a playground, basketball court, fishing pier, swimming area, restrooms, boat ramp and a nearby community center with a hall to rent for events.
Lake June ParkConveniently set on Lake June’s northeast cover, Lake June Park provides a swimming beach and boat dock, as well as picnic pavilions and baseball diamonds, often the site of local and statewide tournaments.