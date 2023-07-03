A former local gun dealer, who still sells ammunition and fireworks, contacted the Highlands News-Sun Friday, concerned about some purchase requests.
Allegedly, some customers had come in looking to buy cases of .22-caliber ammunition, to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Essentially, they want to shoot their guns up in the air this Independence Day.
Scott Dressel, spokesperson for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said that shooting a gun up in the air is just not safe.
“You can’t put it any more plainly than that,” Dressel said. “That bullet, it doesn’t just magically disappear into the night. It comes down somewhere.”
He recalled one case of a friend’s mother over on the coast who was nearly killed by a falling bullet. Such incidents happen at least twice a year, for Independence Day and New Year’s Eve.
In most cases, according to the National Institutes of Health, minor injuries are not reported and the fatal injuries will not get reported by the hospital.
However, once the bullet stops going up and starts coming back down, the velocity will be accelerated by the effect of the gravity until air resistance drag equalizes the effect of the gravity, and the bullet reaches what is called “terminal constant velocity.”
Depending on the composition of the bullet — most are lead, which is dense with little air resistance — and the angle at which it is fired, terminal velocity will vary.
Terminal velocity required to penetrate the skin is between 148 and 197 feet per second, the NIH reports. Bullets traveling at less than 200 feet per second can penetrate the skull.
Keep in mind that falling bullets can reach speeds of up to 600 feet per second, meaning they could go through the skull.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said Highlands County, and Sebring in particular, have been fortunate not to have seen such an injury, but that doesn’t mean the community hasn’t come close.
“Obviously, over the years, we have run across people who have discharged firearms into the air in a celebratory manner,” Hoglund said. “We strongly discourage this behavior for both the legal concerns and obvious safety concerns.”
“Because what goes up, comes back down,” Hoglund added.
Dressel also pointed out that not shooting straight up, but at an angle, is every bit as dangerous. The bullet can retain a ballistic arc and hit something the same way a cannonball, mortar or artillery shell would.
“Even if it’s a .22, it’s still a bullet,” Dressel said. “It’s still a deadly weapon. It’s not a toy, it’s something that can kill somebody.”