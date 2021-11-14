I heard it said that Trump didn’t hold to the institutions in government. He did things on his own. But when the institutions are corrupted, the Executive Office needs to set them straight; where we adhere to the Constitution and freedoms we have.
President Biden is at Glasgow pushing his global warming/climate change agenda. The Great Reset.
The financial institutions of the world, $65 trillion worth, want everything to go green. In the future you won’t be able to own property unless adhere to their regulations that are green. Only the rich will be able to own property, according to Glenn Beck, radio host. The insurance companies won’t insure you unless you go Green. And the big squeeze will take away the right to have ownership unless you adhere to the heavy-handed move of government. Only the rich who can afford to go green will be able to own under the permission of government regulation.
We are giving away our country if this happens. Our sovereignty as a nation will be gone. The global community will have control over our lives. The freedoms under our Constitution will be destroyed.
The global banks and financial institutional community have agreed to align themselves with this effort to enforce going green regulations. That is what is going on at the G20, Glasgow conference.
If we want to save our country, we have to be independent, sovereign and separate from the world plans of going green. It’s about control and comfort enforcement and not about CO2 emissions.
Our history and progress as a community to protect freedoms and change to improve our understanding of our forefathers in the Constitution has grown throughout the years. Our Christian and Judeo laws have been blessed by God and have caused many people from many different nations to desire to come here to live.
We must preserve our Declaration of Independence and Constitution to hold true to the belief that all me are created equal and endowed by their creator with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Will you be happy if you can’t have ownership and won’t be able to buy and sell.
We need to repent before God what is happening in the USA and seek his help in speaking out.
Paul Strunc
Sebring