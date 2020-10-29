It would be good to hide weaknesses from public view for ordinary citizens, but, Hunter Biden is not ordinary. His father has held high positions in government. Positions that drug abuse problems could be used for blackmail fodder. Did Hunter and Joe get blackmailed into doing the bidding of foreign nations because of the son's weaknesses? Did Hunter accept money for a drug habit to sell access to his father?
When people enter the public view they open themselves to complete inspection and being polite by hiding weaknesses is a dangerous moral. Should your morals be used to hide the reputation of your potential partner? If not, then why hide the reputation of the strange bedfellows you will make in the relationship of government.
The government is We The People and we must know who we want to lead us. That includes weaknesses of the candidates as well as the weaknesses of their families.
James Bell
Sebring