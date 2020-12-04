As the pandemic rages on we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel with several new vaccines. This does not mean we can let down our guard because they won't be readily available to most people for several months. The vaccines need to go to frontline workers and those most vulnerable first. We are seeing record breaking numbers of cases and it behooves each and every one of us to wear our masks and practice social distancing.
As we move to a new administration we will see competent people heading agencies with policies and plans to keep us safe and in touch with the world at large. We need to move on from the hate in this nation and isolation from the world. No one is painting a rosy picture. It will take years to come out from under the rubble we've been left with.
Small businesses and the people of this nation will need a stimulus package that works long term to get the economy back on its feet. If people are facing eviction and standing in food lines they cannot support businesses. If small business are shuttering their doors, how do we create a diverse economy?
You must look at our nation as a whole. Highlands County is only a part of a large picture and many here refuse to see beyond its borders, or even see people suffering in our own county.
Having a competent person in the highest office, and capable people in key positions, will help us recover. You can choose to be part of the recovery, or be part of the problem.
Pat Myers
Sebring