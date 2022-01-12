Don’t let the music die
I get very nostalgic when I think back to the wonderful, magical, Friday evenings at the Sebring Dance Club on the Sebring Parkway. I can visualize the couples on the dance floor, dancing to the beautiful big band music of the Skylarks and Ghe Golden Era. It was a place where we could dress up, connect with friends, and display our dancing skills.
I am saddened to not have this opportunity any longer. Surely there is a venue in the Sebring area that the Sebring Dance Club could open once again. I am hoping that someone with a love for big band music will take up the cause and make it happen. There are many of us who appreciate big band music and the orchestras in this area are exceptionally good.
Please don’t let this music die.
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid