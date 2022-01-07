Don’t look up
In a world where truth is readily available just above one’s head, some people have adopted a policy of “don’t look up” and that if they don’t see it, it’s not real. When challenged with reality these people label any truth teller as a communist, socialistic fascist, leftist Marxist, or worse.
Like Alice in Wonderland, those that won’t look up dwell in a make-believe world where everything unreal becomes real.
In their alternative reality, Donald Trump was re-elected president for life. They believe that memorials to Confederate traitors against the United States of America represent southern heritage instead of a shameful act of insurrection.
This flight into fantasy brings them into a world where the COVID pandemic is just an exaggerated common cold instead of a killer of husbands, wives, children, and friends. Every fact needed to understand COVID is right above their heads but they don’t look up.
This past week, 2 million new cases of COVID were reported in the U.S.
Navigating through the twilight zone of an overactive imagination instead of just looking up leads to childish hopes and wishes coming to fruition. Sadly it is only in their minds.
Don’t look up lest truth and light invade a dark, sheltered, but dangerously envisioned world.
Wish upon a star, but facts remain as they are.
Horace Markley
Sebring