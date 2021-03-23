Don’t park the dog
I stopped at Publix in Lake Placid this past week and parked near a car with two dogs inside.
When the owner of the car came out, she said, “I wasn’t gone that long. It’s not that hot out. The windows were cracked.”
It was 88 degrees, I had checked my phone for the temperature. She was gone at least 25 minutes, that’s how long I waited before she came back to her car.
According to a study by San Francisco State University, on an 85 degree day in a car with the windows cracked, the temperature can reach 102 degrees in 10 minutes, 120 degrees in 30 minutes.
Dogs are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness and leaving one for “just a minute” may be too long. They rely on panting and the pads of their feet to cool themselves. They don’t sweat like we do. Their body temperatures can rise quickly and they can suffer severe illness, organ damage, and even death in a matter of minutes.
So please, when you park the car, don’t park the dog.
Pam Larson
Lake Placid