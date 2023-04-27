Recently we have had multiple interruptions to our collective sleep around here. From intense thunder and lightning storms to an early morning wake up call, we lost slumber. I don’t know how you’re doing with your nightly routine, but I personally have challenges getting enough sleep.

Research is clear we can’t enjoy a spin class or a heavy wine and dine and expect to pop off to a peaceful night in the next few hours. Easing into the bedtime routine is best and too much of the good thing seems to lead to heartburn or keyed up heart rates preventing good rest. Caffeine also gets a thumbs down where sleep is concerned as do screens of any kind due to the brain stimulating activities of all that technology.

