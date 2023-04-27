Recently we have had multiple interruptions to our collective sleep around here. From intense thunder and lightning storms to an early morning wake up call, we lost slumber. I don’t know how you’re doing with your nightly routine, but I personally have challenges getting enough sleep.
Research is clear we can’t enjoy a spin class or a heavy wine and dine and expect to pop off to a peaceful night in the next few hours. Easing into the bedtime routine is best and too much of the good thing seems to lead to heartburn or keyed up heart rates preventing good rest. Caffeine also gets a thumbs down where sleep is concerned as do screens of any kind due to the brain stimulating activities of all that technology.
Whether you’re struggling to fall asleep each night or falling into the camp of crashing immediately only to later wake up and think all the thoughts, if sleep is eluding you, it’s time to get smarter about it all. Did you know that when you sleep well your body is secreting hormones and building neural pathways to boost learning and memory? Or that there are several separate phases of sleep? It’s pretty fascinating when you start digging into the science of it all.
There is REM, or rapid eye movement, sleep, which is when you dream, and also non-REM sleep. In non-REM sleep, you slumber through three distinct stages. During the first stage you can be easily awakened by noise or commotion such as fighting cats, dogs wanting to go out or approaching thunderstorms. If you’re fortunate enough to snooze beyond this into non-REM stage two, you will hopefully bank most of your hours here. Brain waves slow, firing only occasional rapid bursts. Stage three non-REM – characterized by Delta brain waves and deep, restorative sleep – seems to be where I was snoozing when that recent emergency alert rang out. Difficult awaken and orient, waking out of this stage always leaves me groggy and confused.
Considering how we cycle through the three stages of non-REM with additional times of REM sleep where we are dreaming, it got me wondering how all that can happen in six or seven hours I’m typically in bed. I read further and discovered REM or dream stage sleep starts about 90 minutes after you choose lights out. There’s some dreaming and then the whole cycle starts again. Later in the second part of the night REM sleep extends with even more dreaming. That’s a lot that needs to happen in the abbreviated hours most of us commit to sleep. When that gets cut short by being woken up, it’s no wonder we are all so tired.
Learning more made me realize just how important it is to schedule sleep. More bad news includes that skimping during the week to sleep in on weekends doesn’t do the trick. Sleep debt is real and just like any other deficit, a specific plan is needed to mitigate the situation. Getting good sleep takes focused effort so we can feel spry, even if life minimizes our shut eye.