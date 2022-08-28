Have you ever walked by a group of wildflowers and noticed all the pollinators? If you’re able to brave the buzzing, take a closer look and see if you can observe a bright, metallic green bee in the mix of flying insects.
Green metallic bees are members of the Halictidae family of solitary bees. Solitary bees live alone, unlike honeybees or wasps which nest in colonies. Solitary bees tunnel in the ground making individual burrows. With over 50 species of these bees in Florida, the bright green ones are the most likely to capture your attention.
Gathering nectar from a variety of flowering plants, solitary bees carry pollen between plants as they collect and drink nectar. They will also seek out humans to drink sweat from their exposed skin. Whether they are doing this for the various salts or the water, it can be alarming for bee-averse humans who fear getting stung. This peculiar habit has led to them being commonly referred to as “sweat bees.” Remain calm as they take a quick swig, and they will safely move on without causing you any harm.
As the female sweat bee collects pollen, she carries it to where she has dug a deep burrow. Burrows can be found in sandy areas and are about the diameter of a pencil with a little pile of the excavated dirt around the opening. The female bee will carry that plug of pollen into the tunnel, placing it in a side chamber she has dug out. The walls of her burrow and each chamber are coated to create stability. She lays her eggs on a pea-sized ball of pollen, then seals off the tiny chamber. Additional chambers are added in the same manner. Adding one chamber after another, once all the tunnels are filled, they are sealed off.
When the bee larvae hatch, they feed on their bit of pollen before metamorphizing and emerging. Interestingly, hatching females will use the mother’s tunnels to lay their first broods and sometimes you can observe multiple females going in and out of the main tunnel with their pollen loads.