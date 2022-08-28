Have you ever walked by a group of wildflowers and noticed all the pollinators? If you’re able to brave the buzzing, take a closer look and see if you can observe a bright, metallic green bee in the mix of flying insects.

Green metallic bees are members of the Halictidae family of solitary bees. Solitary bees live alone, unlike honeybees or wasps which nest in colonies. Solitary bees tunnel in the ground making individual burrows. With over 50 species of these bees in Florida, the bright green ones are the most likely to capture your attention.

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

Bees can choose the sex of their young ensuring success of both colony bees and solitary bees in an uncertain environment.