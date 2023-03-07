SEBRING — If you need to throw away a lithium ion battery, or something that has one, don’t toss it in your household garbage.
A battery like it, or several of them, likely set the Highlands County Landfill on fire Sunday, said Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
As he scrambled over the southern face of the landfill on Sunday, helping landfill employees, fire crews and fire officials to run hoses and douse the flames, he found several such batteries underfoot.
Howerton said such batteries have been known to ignite or explode when put under pressure, punctured, crushed or soaked, all of which can happen in a landfill.
The same is true of the batteries in vape pens and several types of toys and electronic devices in use today and often discarded in household garbage. They shouldn’t be, he said.
He has also known alkaline batteries to cause similar problems, especially the 9-volt batteries that can get crushed and have exposed terminals.
The good news, he said, is it’s not hard to dispose of batteries properly. The county had a Hazardous Household Waste event just this past weekend, for one.
Some stores like The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse keep bins onsite for people to discard batteries properly, Howerton said. Best Buy has also been known to keep such bins onsite.
But even if they don’t, he suggested people contact the landfill offices at 863-402-7787 to ask about the next opportunity for a hazardous waste event.
Other things like flammable and inflammable household chemicals, or those that react badly with each other, can cause fires in landfills, or even in waste hauler trucks before they get to the landfill.
In the meantime, Howerton said the Solid Waste Department has a $1.33 million agenda item for this morning’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, to purchase a New TANA H555 Landfill Compactor and Hydraulic Cover Spray Unit for the Solid Waste Department.
Howerton said the compactor will help squeeze air out of the mound and the sprayer will cover the surface with foam to aid in keeping air from getting to the garbage.
Both of those actions should help cut down the number and severity of landfill fires, he said.