Our church’s front doors are solid wood. No windows to peek inside. Though giving the impression the church is closed, nothing could be further from the truth.
The church’s policy is that anyone may enter at any time day or night to seek God through prayer. Alone in his presence.
The doors usually fling wide open to greet many worshippers each Sunday and even during the week for other activities.
However, COVID-19 has changed that.
Now, to cooperate with the guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus and protect one another, the church doors have been ‘closed’ for a time.
It is mid-April as I write, so policy changes may have already occurred. But we certainly know how isolation felt.
However, looking back at closed doors we may actually find other doors have opened.
Take Easter Sunday for example.
Many people attend services that otherwise might not. Therefore, the message of the Gospel … Jesus Christ came into the world to die in my place, rise again from the dead, and invites me by his grace through faith to be part of his forever family ... reaches many. When we place our faith in Jesus Christ and his finished work on the cross, we have eternal life and know that we will go to heaven when we die.
However, this Easter the church’s doors were closed. Or, were they?
Instead of congregating within the four walls of our church, we tuned into Gospel preachers on-line. The Gospel message was not quarantined. Instead, it flung the doors wide open to an audience who may not have walked through the physical doors of our churches.
Every opportunity to come to know the living God through Jesus Christ was given by many gifted preachers…offering hope in a very hopeless time in our national and global history.
It is usually common for us to walk through many doors…working, exercising, shopping, playing, teaching, learning, volunteering and so on. And that is great as long as these things don’t replace the main thing … worshiping God. When we keep him central, there’s room for everything else.
So, let’s check our heart’s door and see if we’ve ignored the most important knocking it will ever receive.
“Behold,” says Jesus in Revelation 3: 20 NKJV, “I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him and he with Me.
Only you can open your heart’s door from the inside and let him in. Selah
