It had been a bleak summer.
From about May through September, I didn’t know if I was coming or going. Add the COVID-19 issues and I … along with the whole nation and world population … felt turned upside down.
Health and immune issues plagued me with uncertainty until blood tests revealed hidden causes. At last, I had a plan along with particular steps I had already taken. Now there was hope.
Along the way, a bit of sadness and dismay accompanied each day. However, it was being in God’s Word and listening for his voice in the turmoil that relieved chaotic thoughts. For God is a God of peace, not chaos.
I deliberately tried not to dwell on my circumstances but to see them through God’s marvelous eyes. The why question would only defeat me. So, I made it a point to be thankful for every little blessing the Lord brought my way and trust him with the outcome. In this trial, I longed to ‘do this well’ bringing honor to his name.
In the midst of this, I continued sewing for the ministry to children in which I was involved and then took on another sewing project for other children for Christmas.
So, my sewing machine buzzed along and kept me occupied and purposeful.
I missed being able to get together with family, friends and neighbors. But I certainly was not alone in the restrictions during this pandemic.
However, that didn’t stop two neighbors from showing kindness … even if we couldn’t get together.
One evening the doorbell rang and a neighbor (keeping proper distance) presented me with a delightful round loaf of homemade sourdough bread. It was so delicious that she later gave me a starter and I now make this wonderful bread myself.
Then on another occasion, a neighbor dropped off a lovely, handcrafted decorative basket reflecting the autumn season. We never saw her. She just left it beside our front door with a note. Joyful emotions flooded my soul.
It reminded me of the thoughts found in Ephesians 4: 32 NLT which says, “Be kind to each other, tenderhearted.”
Each neighbor had shown me kindness from a tender heart … something God knew that I needed more than I did.
Once again, a Scripture came to mind as seen in Romans 12:10 NKJV which says, “Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another … distributing to the needs of the saints.”
How appreciative I am of each dear neighbor.
Doorstep kindness blessed my heart and, I believe, the heart of God. Selah