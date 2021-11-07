Doris E. Polizzi
Doris E. Polizzi of Sebring, Florida and Homer, New York peacefully passed into Jesus’ arms at her home here in Sebring on Oct. 28, 2021. She was born on April 5, 1929 in Cortland, New York to David William Munson and Goldie Electa Gregg.
She grew up in Homer and attended Homer Central Schools. She was an adept business woman, who along with her mother, established Munson’s Poultry in Homer in the 1950’s. She, along with other family members spearheaded operations until the sale of the business in 1987. She was an active volunteer and board member for the local chapter American Cancer Society as well as Homer Congregational Church while working and raising a family of five children. After that she established herself as an expert and pie baker for her son’s business, Bob’s BBQ in Homer. She became locally famous for “Mom’s Pies.”
Here in Sebring, Florida, she was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine. For many years, she proudly treated the church to two pies every Wednesday evening for the church supper. She and her husband Frank enjoyed many years as “snow birds” traveling back and forth between Homer and Sebring in their motor home. They even enjoyed a tour of most of the United States in the motor home years ago.
She loved music, dancing and singing. She had a great repertoire of songs that she would sing to all of her grands. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and recently a great-great-grandmother to several. Her home was always open to her family and for years she cooked “Monday Night Dinner” for all of us who live here in Sebring. She expected you to be there and at the table by 6 p.m. sharp. She will be sorely missed by all who love her.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Frank T. Polizzi of Sebring, Florida; daughter Kathleen King (Gary) of Sebring, Florida; son George F. Haskell III (Phyllis) of Cortland, New York; daughter Cheryl Haskell-Jones of Cortland, New York and daughter Debra E. Feniello of Sebring, Florida; two step-sons, Frank Polizzi Jr. of Sebring and Raymond Polizzi (Laurie) of Milford, Connecticut, 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews around the country.
Special acknowledgement should go to her granddaughter, Angela Crivello, and caregiver Raimunda Johnson for providing extra special caregiving skills over the past few years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George F. Haskell Jr.; a brother, David E. Munson; a daughter, Linda Sue Haskell, and a granddaughter, Heather Lynn Polka.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Dr. Kevin Ahrens officiating. A 2022 interment of her ashes in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer, New York is being planned. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com