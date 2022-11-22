LAKE PLACID — Dorothy Raulerson “Dot” Bates, the hard-working and genial matriarch of Bates Sons & Daughters caladiums of Lake Placid, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 21. The 86-year-old was surrounded by immediate family at the time of her death.
Since its inception in 1956, Dot Bates helped grow Bates Sons & Daughters from a startup company into an international wholesalers of caladiums, shipping its trademark plants throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and other parts of the globe.
The vast caladium fields along County Road 621 burst from the muck every year. The endless rows of pink, red, green, white, and other colorful plants draw busloads of tourists and horticulturalists during the caladium festival every July. Tourists drive past the fields throughout the year.
Dot Bates was vital to the success of the family business and helped expand the local caladium industry. Two competing caladium grower families – Bates Sons and Daughters and the Phypers Family’s Happiness Farms – created the annual Lake Placid Caladium Festival. Carolyn Phypers and Dot Bates took on the job, Darlene Phypers said.
“We came up with the idea because our town sort of dies in the summer,” Darlene told the Highlands News-Sun in 2021. “This was a good way to get people into our community to help our businesses.”
Darlene Phypers, who now runs Happiness Farms, said Dot and Carolyn gave pots of caladium bulbs to homeowners and businesses, urging them to plant them in time for the first caladium festival. They leased the first two or three buses that would carry festival attendees past those blooming bulbs.
The annual festival, in fact, draws tens of thousands of visitors to Lake Placid every year, filling the coffers of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce and many local businesses. It has expanded to include an arts festival as well as a classic car show. Next year’s festival was the 32nd; COVID-19 caused the festival to skip a year.
Darlene also remembers Dot when she and her husband and little girls lived in married housing at the University of Florida “way back when.”
“She was a tiny, little thing but big-hearted,” Phypers told the Highlands News-Sun. “She was the office manager; she would contact customers, handle orders for shipping caladium bulbs, and keep accounts. We all do the same thing. She would go out in the barn and pack when you needed to pack (bulbs.)”
Dot Bates worked as sales manager for Bates Sons & Daughters for 40 years, retiring in 2018. She continued to produce the annual caladium festival and assisted in the management of the festival for 25 years. She played a major role in Bates Sons & Daughters in many other ways.
Ray Royce, executive director of Heartland Agricultural Coalition, has known Dot Bates and her family for many years. “She was very active across the Lake Placid community and agricultural community,” he said. “She was — along with Carolyn Phypers — certainly one of the primary people who had a hand in starting the caladium festival. She was intricately involved with husband and daughters in the caladium industry in Highlands County. The Heartland Agricultural Coalition’s condolences go out to the Bates Family.”
Bates was born March 9, 1936, to Juanita and Thomas Raulerson in Lake Butler. Dot and her family moved to Sebring where she attended elementary school in Desoto City and graduated from Sebring High School in 1954. She received her associate’s of arts degree from the University of Florida and later was enrolled at the University of North Carolina.
She married Don Bates in Sebring on Sept. 8, 1956, and together they raised four daughters.
Bates was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. She loved playing bridge, attending University of Florida football games, and working in the family business.
“She was the matriarch of the family, kept everything running, kept things moving,” Darlene Phypers remembered. “All her girls stepped up and expanded the business.”
Royce said Dot Bates helped make caladiums as important as cattle and oranges in Highlands County. “The agricultural community has lost someone who was very important to agriculture here,” he said. “She certainly helped add caladiums – 99 percent of which were once grown right here in Lake Placid — to cattle and oranges.”
“The Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce extends its deep condolences to the family of Mrs. Dorothy Bates,” chamber Executive Director Jennifer Bush said. “We are grateful to have known her and worked alongside her, and for her countless contributions to our community. We know her legacy lives on.”
Bates was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Brian Fisher, and grandson, David Fisher. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don Bates; daughters, Wendy Fisher of New Bern, North Carolina, Sheri Bates and Terri Bates of Lake Placid, Florida, and Heidi Arnold (Arlon) of Ashford, Alabama.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Becky Rice (Mike), Rachel Althizer (Jeremy), and James Fisher, all of New Bern, North Carolina; Melody Bates of Lake Placid, Florida and Mary Grace Bates (Jesse) of Wilmington, North Carolina; Scott Cantwell (Bri) of Orlando, and Paul Cantwell (Jayda) of Tallahassee; Daniel Wirick (Lynsey) of Grand Island, Nebraska, Jarrod Murphy of Lake Placid, and Abby Wirick of Palm Bay; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Jimenez (Roger); brother, Richard Raulerson, and sisters-in-law, Nan Carrier and Lucy Raulerson.
Service is on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid, with visitation at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.