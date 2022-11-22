LAKE PLACID — Dorothy Raulerson “Dot” Bates, the hard-working and genial matriarch of Bates Sons & Daughters caladiums of Lake Placid, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 21. The 86-year-old was surrounded by immediate family at the time of her death.

Since its inception in 1956, Dot Bates helped grow Bates Sons & Daughters from a startup company into an international wholesalers of caladiums, shipping its trademark plants throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and other parts of the globe.

