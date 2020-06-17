Dorothy G. Dawes
Dorothy “Dottie” G. Dawes, 85, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully in Sebring on June 14, 2020. She was born in Valley Stream, New York to the late Theodore and Adele Ellwitz. She married James C. Dawes in 1957 and they moved to Sebring in 1959 from Long Island, New Year. Dottie was a very active member of Christ Fellowship Church where she served as an officer of the church; she sang in the choir and also she sang with the Praise & Worship Team. She worked at Carraway’s Gift Shop for five years then she worked for Gilbert Drugs for 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sister, Janet Spencer and her nephew Paul Giuffrida. She is survived by daughter, Lori (Ed) Yarbrough, sons, Mike (Eva) Dawes and Tom “Tippy” (Shelley) Dawes, all of Sebring, Florida; and grandchildren, James (Amber) Dawes, Paul Dawes, Tyler Dawes and Gabi Dawes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Christ Fellowship Church, 2935 New Life Way, Sebring, FL 33870. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Christ Fellowship Church or Good Shepherd Hospice Sebring. Arrangements made by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com