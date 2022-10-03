TCU Colorado Football

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, center, looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game.

The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).

