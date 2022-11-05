The Florida Department of Transportation late Wednesday urged a circuit judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the agency and a contractor did not comply with public-records requests about controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The department filed a nine-page motion in Leon County circuit court, arguing it has “never refused to provide” records requested by the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

The open-government group made public-records requests Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, after the DeSantis administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.

Recommended for you