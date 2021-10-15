AVON PARK — Avon Park Middle School will have a new principal starting Monday. Kim Riley will vacate her previously held position as principal of Highlands Virtual School to replace Chris Doty, who was named principal at APMS in February 2021.
The decision was announced Wednesday after “claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, and intimidation were made against Principal Chris Doty,” School Board of Highlands County official John Varady said.
The sexual harassment allegations lodged against Doty spurred an investigation by the School Board.
“The investigation revealed that there is evidence to support the allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace,” Varady confirmed.
“As a result of the investigation, it was decided that Mr. Doty would be offered a non-administrative position with the district and would be required to successfully complete intensive training in order to maintain employment.”
School board officials said the handling of this situation was consistent with district policies. The School Board’s investigation is complete.
“Beyond the actions already taken by the district, additional measures may be taken by the Office of Professional Practices upon review of the investigation,” Varady said.
Doty was sent to APMS to serve as principal after Page Green was removed from the position in February 2021. Green took another position with the school district at the time. Varady said Doty’s move from Hill Gustat Middle School to APMS was “to address specific administrative needs” at APMS and did not relate to any complaints against him.
Doty began his career in Highlands County as an ESE teacher at Woodlawn Elementary School in 1993. In addition, he served as principal at Hill-Gustat Middle from 2007 through the 2013-14 school year before being transferred to Lake Placid Middle School where he was principal for two years. He returned to Hill-Gustat Middle School as principal in 2016.
Riley has been educating students in Highlands County for 20 years. The position at APMS is permanent. Varady said the vacancy at Highlands Virtual School has been advertised.
Varady said the changes were made on Wednesday afternoon and parents got a call from Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge that night informing them Riley would be the new principal starting Monday.
“We understand that change in administration during the school year may be difficult for students, staff, and families,” Varady said. “Mrs. Riley brings a wide array of secondary experience with her, as a teacher at Sebring High, assistant principal at Avon Park High, and principal at HVS, which will help ensure a positive transition.”