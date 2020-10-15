This home is located at 3256 Golfview Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $289,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Golf course views from the front. Golf course views from the back. And so much in between for you to see in this lovely home.
Situated on nearly a half-acre double lot in Harder Hall, you’ll not only get a fabulous two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home with both front and rear golf course views, but you’ll get a 24-by-30-foot additional air-conditioned structure offering a multitude of possibilities.
Enter this split floor plan to spot such features as skylights, cathedral ceilings, newer light fixtures, three panel wood doors, six-inch baseboards and no-slip tiling throughout. The 16-by-17-foot great room is open to the kitchen with a half wall of cabinets in between. This makes for easy entertaining.
The chef will never be left out of the festivities in this kitchen, which boasts wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, and a lovely farmhouse sink.
Family and friends will love spending time in the 17-by-11-foot Florida room overlooking the golf course in the rear. It is open to a screened porch for more outdoor living.
The spacious owner’s suite has a large walk-in closet, and the bath has a gorgeous double sink chest giving it a designer look. The guest bedroom is on the other side of the home giving both owner and guest privacy. There is a powder room and a laundry room in the home, plus a two-car garage.
The additional 24-by-30-foot structure offers the homeowner unlimited possibilities. Perhaps a man cave, theater room game room, large workshop, or home office? It’s under air so comfort will not be an issue. Adjoining this is a second two-car garage that could be used to house your boat, 4-wheeler, or other toys.
This unique home has been well-maintained and includes a new roof, a well for irrigation, and a variety of fruit trees and plants. It even has a mini putt-putt course. This home is a must see!
