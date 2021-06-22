Double standard?
We watched in recent years many cities and mayors declared themselves “sanctuary cities” protecting illegal immigrants who had committed felony crimes. The U.S. Department Of Justice (DOJ) did not intrude with these sanctuary cities as evident that they are still present.
Recently the State of Missouri passed a law to protect legal and lawful gun ownership from any future (not current) federal laws that would violate a citizen’s 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Now suddenly the DOJ is intruding in this matter saying such is unconstitutional.
So if it’s constitutional for cities and/or mayors to declare themselves sanctuary cities where federal law will not be enforced as it relates to criminal illegal immigrants, how is it unconstitutional for a state/governor to declare itself a “sanctuary state” (city) as it relates to protecting lawful and legal gun owners who have committed no crime? Is this not a double standard?
I support “legal” immigration. Was not our country founded by legal immigrants? We all come from legal immigration with the exception of the Native Americans (Indians) who were already here.
I support a person’s right to keep and bear arms. It is one of the amendments written into the U.S. Constitution by our founding fathers who obviously thought it necessary.
We need to be careful of abuse of the “red flag” laws and now, this double standard as it relates to the elimination of our 2nd Amendment rights.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park