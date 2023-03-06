Motorist explains crash to deputies

A motorist explains her perspective on a crash just before noon Thursday, on U.S. 27 northbound at West Hall Street in Avon Park. Deputies, after talking with her and another motorist, determined that two southbound vehicles attempted U-turns at Hall Street and had to stop to avoid hitting each other. That’s when the silver Cadillac, shown here, hit one of them.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

AVON PARK — Northbound midday motorists who had to divert off U.S. 27 to South Anoka Avenue on Thursday can thank a double U-turn for being a contributing factor in the crash.

Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, investigating a crash at noon, said two southbound vehicles tried to make U-turns at the same time, and when they stopped to avoid hitting each other, a northbound car hit one of them.

Recommended for you