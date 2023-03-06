AVON PARK — Northbound midday motorists who had to divert off U.S. 27 to South Anoka Avenue on Thursday can thank a double U-turn for being a contributing factor in the crash.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, investigating a crash at noon, said two southbound vehicles tried to make U-turns at the same time, and when they stopped to avoid hitting each other, a northbound car hit one of them.
Deputies said the driver of a silver Cadillac CTS coupe was transported from the scene by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services complaining of neck pain. The front end of the Cadillac was heavily damaged.
The car had stopped diagonally across the northbound lanes while a metallic-teal Ford F-250 crew-cab 4X4 pickup, with heavy damage to the rear left quarter, had pulled over to the right-hand shoulder.
Deputies said that shortly before 11:50 a.m., the truck and a dark red Buick Enclave SUV had both stopped in the southbound left-turn lane that leads to Hall Street. Neither one knew what the other was about to do.
The truck, deputies said, had pulled forward in the median, preparing to make a U-turn and utilize part of Hall Street to do it, because the truck has a wide turning circle.
The driver of the Buick, in turn, told deputies that she thought the truck was turning left, and she prepared to make a tight U-turn.
Unfortunately, neither one was able to make a clean U-turn and the vehicles came into conflict, deputies said. They stopped to avoid hitting each other.
That’s when the Cadillac, approaching from the south and unable to stop, hit the truck. Avon Park City Fire Department, using both Engine 5-1 and Brush 5, blocked off all three northbound lanes and the southbound turn lane until just before 12:27 p.m., when officials had the scene cleared.
The crash remains under investigation. Deputies did not indicate Thursday who would be ruled at fault, if anyone, and if so, whether or not they would be cited.
A warning for motorists, however, is to remain patient when making U-turns or left turns — especially on the highways — until they know what other drivers are preparing to do.