SEBRING — After two hours of discussion Tuesday night, county commissioners voted down Commissioner Arlene Tuck’s Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, 4-1.
They then approved Commissioner Don Elwell’s resolution to support all of the U.S. Constitution and its amendments, 3-2, with Commissioners Ron Handley and Jim Brooks dissenting.
Then Elwell took a suggestion from several members of the audience who spoke during debate, and moved to vote in favor of Tuck’s resolution. It passed 3-2, with Handley and Commissioner Greg Harris dissenting, putting both resolutions on the books.
Discussion Tuesday night had people lined up at the podium and was peppered with applause for certain speakers, despite Board Chair Handley’s requests not to do so.
Rumblings also moved through the room during some speakers’ comments.
So many people attended the meeting, to speak in favor of one resolution or the other, that county officials had to put extra chairs in the lobby for an estimated 60 people. Both Tuck and Elwell thanked people for attending, and remarked that they’d like to see such a good turnout at future meetings, such as budget hearings, Elwell said.
In presenting her proposed resolution, Tuck said the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms — which she described as “the one that protects everything else” — has been “bombarded by the states” with gun control legislation. She noted 10 bills in the Florida Legislature at this time regarding gun regulation. Dana Ward, speaking later from the audience, said it was actually 40.
Elwell, in his presentation, said, “It’s not just the Second Amendment right now that’s under attack. It’s a bunch of them.”
His said those include First Amendment speech and religious freedoms, Fourth Amendment search and seizure protections, Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination, Sixth Amendment trial protections and Seventh Amendment civil jury trial protections. He also said 10th Amendment state powers provisions and 14th Amendment due process of law protections have also been eroded.
Elwell said Florida’s “Red Flag” laws, called risk protection orders, potentially violate all those listed above.
“I’d love to support a Second Amendment sanctuary,” Elwell said, “but I’m telling you, it’s not doing enough.”
He said a resolution supporting the entire U.S. Constitution would give a good foundation to object to unfair state laws, and could stand up to any Legislature push to rescind it, which he said could happen with Tuck’s.
Jeremy Hicks, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said he didn’t think the two resolutions went far enough. He challenged the commission to pass both because, without a way to enforce them, “there are no legal ramifications.”
Lauren Bush pointed out that most mass shootings happen in gun-free zones, like banks and schools, and gave her support to Tuck’s resolution.
Years ago, while at a training seminar, she had to park in an underground garage, and when she left alone that night, another car with two men in it blocked her exit, got out and surrounded her car. She had a gun and ammunition close at hand. She loaded it, cocked it and pointed it at them, and they left, she said.
“That might not have happened without the firearm,” Bush said.
Virginia Spencer called the Second Amendment resolution “a solution in search of a problem.” Gingerlee Mitchelllindo, a gun owner, said she stood with the entire Constitution and said she carries a copy of it wherever she goes.
“It’s not a political issue. It’s not a gun control issue,” said John Nelson. “It’s about taking your rights away by laws written by Legislatures.”
Bill Daley said he thinks the long-range plan is for government to take guns away. “When [guns] are gone, the Constitution will be gone,” he said.
Jim Reed said he was amazed at the “fear of the ‘Bogeyman’ coming to get them” in a county and state where almost all representative offices are held by Republicans, including the Florida governor and the U.S. president.
Michelle Gresham called the whole meeting “wasting more time” that could go to discussing and solving other issues.
“We are so divided now,” Gresham said. “We need to put this to bed, please.”