BARTOW — Jeep owners descended upon Clear Springs Ranch for the 9th annual Jeepin’ with Judd event on Feb. 24-26. Thousands showed up for some really dirty fun in a clean environment for a great cause.
About 2,200 slots were sold out in about two hours for trail rides at the ranch to benefit Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. The quick sell-out is a testament to how popular the annual event is.
Sheriff Grady Judd said people come from all over Florida and make the trip from other parts of the country to participate. They bring their families and camp or make a day trip out of it. Jeepin’ kicked off last week with a whirlwind of dust. The Show ‘n Shine had Jeep owners showing off their rides downtown. The event is popular with business owners and residents alike. Special trophies were presented by Sheriff Judd for the Oldest Jeep, Best Modified, Best of Show and the Most Abused.
“We have everything from comfortable trail rides to climbing structures. So it’s pretty cool,” Judd said.
While only those who were lucky enough to get in before the close of ticket sale, the event is free for observers to park and join in the fun.
Every year, Jeep owners put their vehicles through the paces to test man and machine against the elements. There are 10 trails ranging from scenic, stock friendly, moderate to advanced. The climbing structures are not for the faint of heart and only modified and lifted Jeeps can handle some trails.
Tickets to ride, to borrow a phrase from The Beatles, are to keep folks safe.
“We certainly don’t want to jinx ourselves,” Judd explained Saturday. “We have not had a claim on our insurance policy yet. And so when you go out on the trails, there’s a trail boss that leads and a trail boss that follows. And it’s kind of an orderly trail, right. And if it doesn’t follow the rules, we put them out of the event. Now, I gotta tell you, there will be 5,6,7,000 people here this year. And if it follows the pattern, we hardly ever have to put, you know, maybe two or three or four out.
Judd said people were just very well behaved out at Crystal Springs Ranch and it is a family-friendly event. One way PCSO keeps the mayhem to a minimum is by banning alcohol from the event.
“It’s important that we do not have alcohol out here. Because there’s opportunities to hurt yourself out here with big Jeeps and structure and that sort of thing,” the Sheriff said. The most important thing is this, we want this to be family friendly. We’ve not had to be stern, yet. But you know, if somebody gets here, being filthy mouthed and all that they just gotta go someplace else. Because we have families out here and we have a lot of people out here that just want to have a good time. But once again, we’ve not had that problem. This Jeep community are a special kind of folks.”
The Jeep owners show a respect for each other’s efforts in outfitting their vehicles from driving it off the showroom floor to spending upward of $70,000, Grady said.
While trouncing the trails is a blast, the event is truly to raise money for some great causes in the local community, Grady explained.
“It’s about raising money for Polk Sheriff’s Charities and it’s interesting, our charity doesn’t have any paid people because all volunteers are from the Sheriff’s Office, they run the charity. So there’s no overhead, 100% of the money goes to help in the community,” he said proudly.
Next, Sheriff Judd gave some examples of where the charitable arm is using its funds.
“These folks today will make sure that children who wouldn’t have Christmas next Christmas have a Christmas. Those that hit on hard times have help. We have helped pay for women’s centers, so ladies they get out of jail or prison have a place to go until they get back ton their feet. We have donated money to the Boy Scouts for infrastructure. We currently have a project underway with the Boys & Girls Club where we’re helping to pay for a kitchen in a new building they’re building. So all of this is very exciting to us. But it wouldn’t be possible if we wouldn’t have this huge fundraising event.”
Judd also said none of it would be possible without Clear Springs Ranch that donated the property, all the volunteers from the Orlando Jeep Club. The Orlando Jeep Club, along with the PCSO volunteers set up and break down the event, no small feat. The event gets bigger every year but PCSO is keeping entrants to a capacity so people don’t bring their Jeeps and end up sitting in a parking lot.
Everyone, whether riding the trails or not were able to walk around and visit the vendors and watch their favorite driver scale some daunting obstacles. There was a wide variety of food trucks and Jeep merchandise was a hot commodity. Speaking of hot commodities, the Jeepin’ with Judd autographed bobble head figures sold out quickly. The last one left was being auctioned off. But the real winners were those in need in the community and families of fallen law enforcement officers.
“The whole purpose of this is so we can help those that are less fortunate,” Judd said. “We also use a portion of it for our law enforcement memorial in the office. In fact, we’re in the process right now, there’s only three law enforcement officers that have died of violence at the hands of others that don’t have a memorial. So we’re in the process of making those last three bronzes right now and the charity pays for that. And, we are very frugal with our money.”
According to the Sheriff, the charity does not raise funds for others and does it’s due diligence to ensure the money is really needed. Polk Sheriff’s Charities was officially started in 2006, according to the website. Although Judd did not have an exact number on Saturday he said they have raised over $1 million. It started because residents wanted to give PCSO money to help others in the community, since the government can’t take money, Polk Sheriff’s Charity was born.
“Well, it’s pretty awesome. It really is. It’s really breathtaking how much we’ve raised and how much we’re able to do for the community,” Judd said. “But, as I said last night at the Show ‘n Shine that whenever they are here having fun, I want them to think that they’re helping a whole lot of people who they will never know who they are. But they are helping people out that otherwise would suffer. It’s exciting to us.”
The book closed on Jeepin’ with Judd 2023 with a promise to release the dates for next year’s event soon.