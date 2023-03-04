BARTOW — Jeep owners descended upon Clear Springs Ranch for the 9th annual Jeepin’ with Judd event on Feb. 24-26. Thousands showed up for some really dirty fun in a clean environment for a great cause.

About 2,200 slots were sold out in about two hours for trail rides at the ranch to benefit Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. The quick sell-out is a testament to how popular the annual event is.

