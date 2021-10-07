SEBRING — A downed power line along the northbound side of U.S. 27 sparked a series of brush fires Monday.
Highlands County Fire Rescue crews were called to several spot fires along the highway, from just south of Twitty Road up to Century Storage facility, south of U.S. 98. A power line snapped and came down, county public information officials said. They did not know how long the section of line was, but crews from Duke Energy Florida came and de-energized the line in that area.
Until then, fire crews had to be extra careful not to put water on the line. Two units from Florida Forest Service, with experience in wildland firefighting, also arrived to help.
The total area affected was approximately two acres. No structures were in danger and no injuries were reported.
Fire Rescue Engine 19-1, Brush 19-1, Brush 30-1, Tanker 30-1, and Battalion Chiefs 2 and 4 responded.