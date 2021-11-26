Our dedicated downtown Sebring merchants are asking you to ‘Shop Small with us’! Saturday, Nov. 27 is national Small Business Saturday (#SHOPSMALL).
According to their website, “American Express cares deeply about thriving communities and believes small businesses are at the core of every thriving neighborhood. That’s why – in 2010 – we created Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.” (www.americanexpress.com)
It’s the Saturday after Thanksgiving, so get ready to grab your friends and family and stroll around Circle Park and down the streets for the big day. Small Business Saturday is a newer shopping tradition, backed by American Express, which celebrates small local businesses like we have here in downtown Sebring.
It wouldn’t be the amazing celebration without customers like you. It’s a time to shop for the holidays, meet friends for lunch and browse the shops and galleries that make the downtown area unique.
Linda Miller, owner of Linda’s Books in downtown Sebring, has been involved with Small Business Saturday for a number of years. Her store is filled with over 250,000 books in paperback and hardcover.
“At this time I’m getting ready for Small Business Saturday. We’ve gotten in a lot of books and I’m trying to get them all sorted. We have gift certificates available for those that want to leave the selection up to the recipient of the gift.
“Our store is also involved with decorating for the holidays and doing ‘Light up Lake Jackson’. My tree is in my front window and is made with recycled materials. Come see us on Saturday!”
Tonya Kahn is part of the Kahn family who is well known to those who have been in Sebring for a long time. She owns Organically Local and Sweet Water Coffee Company on North Ridgewood Drive.
“We’re well stocked up for the Thanksgiving holiday in anticipation of launching our holiday drinks for downtown visitors to enjoy. Be sure to stop in for specials. At Sweet Water we have cappuccino, latte, macchiato, Americano and chai tea. We’re the only place in Highlands County that offers Boba tea and we have more flavor choices than anyone around.
“We’re also having some Black Friday specials as well and offer gift certificates for people so they can give the gift of fresh baked goods at Sweet Water as well.”
Adults and kids alike are sure to enjoy GG’s Candy Shoppe. Owned by Gail Arcand, GG’s stands for Grandma Gail.
“I have a large variety of candy, homemade fudge, buckeyes, popcorn and so much more. We just opened in September, so come on in and see what we have.
“This shop gives me something to do and make a little money. I love when the kids come in. I try to help them out and they like to help in the store and want to be part of something. I baked cakes for years and that really was stressful. This is fun!”
The Salazar’s own the Peruvian Market (Jerson) and Signature Gallery Floors and Design (Shannon).
“The Peruvian Market does import and export of fresh ginger that is then distributed through Miami. My husband is in Peru right now. We have a variety of Peruvian foods such as teas, cookies, salsa, juices and seasonings. The Peruvians rely heavily on special seasonings for their cooking.
“Signature has all types of flooring, cabinets, does bath remodels and even window coverings. We will be offering a 10% discount on all flooring sales on Small Business Saturday.”
Bare Wood Market, owned by Laura Young, opened about two years ago. They offer high quality vintage goods, such as hand-crafted wood items, soaps and lotions, pottery, jewelry and hand bags.
“We just started our Sebring Artist Market monthly artist reception at our store. This is a special exhibit featuring a local artist that will be showcased for one month. The artist will be at the store to ‘meet and greet’ the evening of the reception. Our next one is scheduled for Dec. 1st from 6-8 p.m.
“We’re also offering a 10% discount on Small Business Saturday, so stop in and say hi!”
There is a lot to see and experience in downtown Sebring, so plan to spend the day browsing and patronizing our local merchants. Don’t forget the Carousel of Lights in Circle Park also begins on the evening of Nov. 27th, the same day as Small Business Saturday.