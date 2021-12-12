Found year round in Florida, this small woodpecker is a busy and quiet forager of the woods or backyards. Fond of suet and seeds, you may see them enjoying a meal at your bird feeder among the similarly sized songbirds. Faint “pipping” may draw your attention to their activity if you’re walking in the woods, but their small size can make identification a challenge.
Like most woodpeckers, male downy woodpeckers have a bit of red on their heads, while the females are missing this bright field mark. Both share black and white plumage typical of many woodpeckers, but their outer tail feathers will have tiny black spots that can help you discern them from the larger hairy woodpecker.
Foraging for insects in small, twig-sized branches of trees and shrubby areas, their diminutive size and active feeding patterns can challenge beginners attempting to pick them out in the leaves. Listen for the small voice and movement among the small branches. Sometimes seen creeping on the trunks of trees, a closer look may reveal a black-and-white warbler rather than a woodpecker. Downies have white bellies and spotted wings, whereas the treat of a view of a black-and-white warbler resembles a tiny zebra-like striping.
Their short bill and “fuzzy” feathering around the nasal area can help you distinguish them from the larger hairy woodpecker along with those spotted tail feathers. Juvenile males have red markings just above that nasal area where adult males are marked red just behind the eye. Downies also have a white ring around their dark eyes and can help you get familiar with the field mark of eye rings that can be much less pronounced on warblers.
Their black and white striped heads and white patch when viewed from the back do help them stand out once you’ve found them in your binoculars. Watch for their drumming and picking of small insects from the twigs they quickly maneuver over. Using their tail to prop them on limbs like most woodpeckers, they seem to lean out away from the branches as their sharp talons lock into the limb.
As they move from tree to tree, their up and down flight pattern can help you pick them out as a woodpecker. When they land, they often quickly hitch around the tree limb and begin rapidly climbing or moving about. While they do feed at feeders, their primary diet is small insects such as beetle grubs, ants, and caterpillars. Adding sunflower seeds, chunky peanut butter or suet blocks to your outdoor feeders can help draw them in.