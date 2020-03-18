There are eight entries in the DPi class for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts and you can make a compelling case for each of the eight. Teams have brought in some hired guns to serve as third drivers for the grueling 12-hour race and there are some big names in the motorsports world who will behind the wheel during the race.
Of the eight entries, there are four Cadillacs, along with two Acuras and the two Mazdas.
Of the Cadillac entries, the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta is a logical contender based on the team’s victory at Daytona and strong showings at Sebring in the past. The No. 10 car has finished first or second the past three years and took the victory in 2017. Renger van der Zande is in his third season with the team and is joined by Ryan Briscoe for the full season. Scott Dixon joins the team for the endurance races and after two straight second-place finishes, the team looks to return to the top step of the podium.
Last year’s 12 Hours of Sebring champions, the No. 31 Wheelen Engineering Racing Cadillac, had some issues at Daytona, but is another team who has enjoyed racing in the 12 Hours, earning podiums in each of the four seasons. Filipe Albuquerque, Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani make-up a solid driving tandem and Derani has found himself in the winner’s circle in three of the last four years, the first two coming with Tequilla Patron ESM.
The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac had a podium finish at Daytona and captured the win at Sebring in 2015 and has three podiums in the four races after that. The team is being run by JDC-Miller Motorsports this year and next, and the team has enjoyed plenty of success in the past. Veteran team driver Joao Barbosa returns for another season and will be joined by Loic Doval and Sebastien Bordais for this one.
The No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac is a bit of a dark horse, as it might not get the attention of the other Cadillacs, but John Church’s team is right on the verge of a breakthrough performance this season. The team won at Watkins Glen in 2018 and were second at Road America the same season, and are now in their second season with the Cadillac. The team finished fifth at Daytona to open the season and will need a clean race here, but have shown they can run with — and defeat — the big boys.
Sebring hasn’t been particularly kind to Acura Team Penske in each of the last two years, as the team has failed to hit the podium, but there is simply too much talent in the program for that to continue. The team didn’t have the best of days at Daytona, which is what makes Roger Penske’s team dangerous here. Both cars are more than capable of hitting the podium — if not winning the race — and the No. 7 car did finish fourth last year.
Dane Cameron, Simon Pagenaud and Juan Pablo Montoya handle the driving duties in the No. 6 car, while the drivers of the No. 7 car are equally as impressive, with Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi handling the duties.
The Mazda program has made some big strides over the past few years and is now a legitimate contender for each and every race. The No. 77 car of Tristan Nunez, Oliver Jarvis and Olivier Pla finished second at Daytona and was one of just three cars to be on the lead lap at the end.
The No. 55 car of Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Ticknell and Ryan Hunter-Reay was sixth after a few issues, but both teams have the ability to land on the podium when all is said and done.
As always, the winning team will need a little bit of racing luck at Sebring, and that could be the deciding factor here.