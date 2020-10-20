SEBRING – Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell is running for the Highlands County Board of County Commission, District 3 seat that is being vacated by Ron Handley, who withdrew his nomination before the August primaries.
Smith-Powell, a Democrat, was born in Dixie County, Florida and grew up spending time there and at her family’s farm in Georgia. In college, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, a Master of Science degree and a Doctorate.
Smith-Powell is a voting member of the Children’s Service’s Council, a board member of the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland, a member of Agriculture and Labor Program, Inc. and a civil rights activist. She is an ordained minister and co-founded The Living Body of Christ, Inc.
She believes there are several ways the county budget can be balanced.
“I believe the best way to balance the county budget, given the options of the following:
One specific thing to remember when attempting to balance the county budget is that one specific method/way is never the best solution; a thorough review (keeping the personal safety of the residents and financial stability at the forefront) must be conducted with commissioners, executives/department heads, and budget staff because no one way fixes it all.
• Raising taxes: I would only recommend this as a last resort, especially when there is already a slight increase annually;
• Enacting assessments: This might be possible during a time when we’re not experiencing a pandemic; currently, I would not recommend this at the current time;
• Cutting departments and services: Since most departments and services were created out of need, I would spend more time on the 12-step process of Government Finance Officers Association, Fiscal First Aid, Recovery Process, in order to use strategies that will ‘Slow the Flow of Money Out the Door …’ I would recommend (1) focusing on lowering personnel cost with hiring freezes, reduction in overtime, wage freezes, and as a last resort, layoffs; (2) I would review purchasing practices to have recommendations on renegotiating or rebidding contracts, auditing routine purchases, reviewing purchasing policies for updating, and wherever possible, eliminating non-essential contracts; (3) I would recommend that all large assets and equipment purchases be weighed against extending the useful life of current equipment and assets; with joint management of inventory, unused equipment and assets be transferred and/or shared with other departments whenever possible; (4) I would recommend working with neighboring counties in the Heartland in order to share resources where possible and partnering with them without actually turning over complete control and working with local nonprofits organizations.”
She would like to see local employers hire more local workers.
“Partnering with our local educational resources, the School Board and the college, encouraging them to participate in economic development by offering workforce training and skills development that will cater to the local businesses, that will create a workforce capable of competing in the global market, as well as, assist in recruiting other industries and businesses to the area.”
She shared some ideas she would implement.
“Start up a program: ‘Live Here, Buy Here, Hire Here,’ and offer incentives to businesses that hire a specified number of local residents annually. The county can host a local job fair so businesses can meet local applicants. Most businesses already offer rewards for purchasing; Downtown Sebring has a card for frequent shoppers.
What methods does she think are best to encourage new employers and their employees to relocate to Highlands County (given the options of more workforce housing, lower housing density, tax incentives to employers, new infrastructure for facilities and workforce training)?
“All of the methods listed are a means of getting employers and employees to relocate to Highlands County,” she said. “Instead of selecting a single best method I would focus on the methods in the order listed to encourage employers to relocate to Highlands County because encouraging the employer would be different from encouraging the employee: tax incentives to employers, new facilities, lower housing density, workforce training, and more workforce housing.”
The focus for the employee, should be on more workforce housing and workforce training’
Smith-Powell believes technology is a better way to stay in touch with her constituents. “Town hall meetings are personal and great, but the requirements to fulfill a meeting in this setting is far more costly that a Zoom meeting or social media. With social media there is almost limitless capacity and the communication can be exchanged to personal whenever needed or necessary with instant messenger or via phone.
She was also asked how involved the local government should be in a state, nation or world crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a drawing number of residents who desire a mask mandate, which leaves the individual not to voluntarily/responsibly choose to wear a mask. I believe that as a leader, the county commission should allow businesses to require or not require a mask according to the CDC recommendations,” she said. “In a business, all the customers are important, so a business owner should desire to protect all customers and if a recommendation is made by CDC, that owner should have the right to enforce according to those guidelines without being frowned upon. However, if a business chooses not to have a mask requirement, that business should have the privilege not to make a mask requirement. In that case, a customer has a right to shop elsewhere, where there is a mask requirement.
“Beyond that, I believe the commission should monitor the stats on the board daily and if the number of cases, currently 101, increases drastically by a specified or alarming number in a few days or a week, the commission and local health officials should call a special meeting where residents can voice their opinions and discuss whether a mask mandate is appropriate.”
Smith-Powell continued.
“Freedom of choice and exercising responsibility is being weighed against each other in this matter. I believe that the only way an appropriate decision can be reached is to continuously monitor the harm in our county and at the point when the harm requires an infringement on choice, then we must, for the safety of all, do what is required. We cannot continue following after the idea of ‘herd immunity or community immunity,’ putting them all out in the pasture and allow the fittest to or survive, that is not exercising responsibility and it is not the humanitarian thing to do.”