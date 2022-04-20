SEBRING — Dr. Ernie Schmidt has been a Christian pastor for over 25 years. He has also led over 17 tours of Israel. His talk April 13, sponsored by the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative, brought interest of so many Highlands County residents that extra tables had to be set up to accommodate the crowd that gathered at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring.
Schmidt traced the rebirth of Israel that began in 1894 with the Dreyfus Affair. The Affair divided the Third French Republic from 1894-1906. It has become a symbol of modern injustice and the most notable example of anti-Semitism.
Alfred Dreyfus, a Jew in the French military was accused and sentenced to life in prison for allegedly communicating French military secrets to the German Embassy in Paris. Dreyfus was sentenced twice but eventually gained his freedom and all his military honors. He became a symbol of the horrors of anti-Semitism.
An Austria-Hungarian journalist, Theodor Herzl, was profoundly moved by the Dreyfus Affair and was convinced of the need to resolve the Jewish question claiming that Jews could only be safe in their own country. This led to the founding of the World Zionist Organization.
In 1917 Chaim Weizmann became the first President of the State of Israel as the result of the Balfour Declaration which stated:
“His Majesty’s government view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object…….” One month after the Balfour Declaration, General Edmund Allenby liberated Jerusalem from the Turks.
Over the next years Britain sought to clarify the application of the Balfour Declaration with a recommendation of a partition of the land into an Arab and Jewish state. “This was rejected by Arabs and debated by Jews,” said Schmidt.
Then came the Holocaust and Hitler’s Final Solution to the “Jewish Problem.” The end of World War II put in bold relief the need for resettlement of Jewish refugees who survived Hitler’s atrocities.
In 1947 by a vote of 33-13, with many abstaining, the U.N. voted to partition Palestine into two states. On Friday May 14, 1948 in front of a portrait of Theodore Herzl, David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first Prime Minister, read Israel’s Declaration Of Independence. The State of Israel was established. Though opposed by his advisors, President Harry Truman’s support was a key factor in Israel’s nationhood.
A war of independence began and Arab leaders told Arabs in Israel to leave and come back after Israel was defeated. The U. N. brokered a 28-day cease fire and this allowed Israel to secure military supplies that helped them stand their ground. By the end of the war Israel was one-third larger and an armistice was gained in the Spring of 1949. Dr. Schmidt commented, “With Divine Providence David defeated Goliath with will power and desire!”
Dr. Schmidt said that “Abraham, Issac and Jacob were watching over the Jews.”
Today the U.S. embassy is in Jerusalem and the country is a leader in industrialization, medical and agricultural advancement that benefits the entire world.
HAII meets monthly during the winter season and brings in renowned speakers to discuss the contributions Israel makes to the world as the only democracy in the Middle East. The mission of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative is “to support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Today anti-Semitism is again becoming rampant in Europe and in the U.S. especially on university campuses. The reality of the Holocaust should speak loudly to “Never Forget” what evil men can do if we forget or deny history.
HAII President Bobby Lee thanked Dr. Schmidt for his in-depth talk. “I was so impressed. I have been to Israel on business but never had a history tour. I learned so much today.”
Lee ended the April 13 meeting by announcing that the last speaker of this season will be Heather Beato, 10th Judicial Circuit Court Judge. She will contrast U.S. law to Israeli law.
It will be held Wednesday, May 11 at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring beginning at 11:30 a.m. The public is always invited.