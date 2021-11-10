Dr. Daryl Jeffers recently arrived in Sebring as Senior Pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church, responding to the unanimous call of the congregation extended in June. He will succeed Dr. Terry Price, who died unexpectedly in October 2019. The ministry has continued under the leadership of Dr. Ernie Schmidt (Interim Pastor) and two associates, Rev. Dwight Turbett (Administrative Pastor) and Rev. Reid Kitchen (Visitation Pastor). Their work has been supplemented by guest speakers and local retired ministers filling the pulpit.
Daryl Jeffers is a native son of Florida, having been born in Miami. At an early age he moved with his family to Atlanta, Georgia. An eager student and expositor of the Scriptures, he did his undergraduate work at Bob Jones University (BJU) in Greenville South Carolina. He then attended Central Baptist Seminary in Minneapolis, Minnesota earning both the M.Div. and Th.M. degrees. While in the Twin Cities, he served eight years as Youth Pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church in South St. Paul. From there, he accepted the call of the Calvary Baptist Church of Clymer, Pennsylvania, where he was Senior Pastor for 35 years. During his tenure, he continued graduate studies, earning the Doctor of Ministry degree from Bob Jones University. The congregation has been impressed with his understanding of biblical truth, coupled with a unique ability to communicate that truth with simplicity and good humor.
Daryl met his wife Jan during his studies at BJU, and they were married in 1975. She complements his ministry well and is a gifted musician. They have three daughters, one son and four grandsons.
With the coming of Pastor Jeffers, Maranatha Baptist Church builds upon a 45-year ministry that majors upon the systematic teaching and preaching of the Bible, augmented by a dynamic music program. Located on the grounds of Maranatha Village just east of Dinner Lake (2 miles east of CR-17), the congregation consists of members and friends throughout the Sebring area. It carries on an aggressive worldwide missionary program and an active outreach ministry throughout Highlands County.
After exercising typical pandemic restraints, the church has now resumed a full schedule of public meetings, and also offers live streaming of all services for the homebound on its website at www.maranathabaptistsebring.org. Inquiries may be directed by email at mbcsec@comcast.net, or by phone at 863-382-4301.