SEBRING — The pieces that went into the planning of Dr. Thomas Lackey’s medical spa seemed to fall perfectly into place.
One is the location of the medical spa, which is very convenient in that it is next to Lackey’s Florida Lakes Surgical building on Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
The doctor said he joked with Dr. David Willey, who had operated his dental practice in the building, that when Willey decided to retire to let Lackey have the first crack at buying it.
Willey didn’t retire but instead built a new building for his practice on the other side of Lake Jackson.
Another piece was when Dr. Kevin Strathy decided to leave Sebring. Lackey said he never “delved in that avenue because Dr. Strathy was the only plastic surgeon in town so I didn’t want to jump into there.
“As he was heading out, I said ‘OK, here’s my opportunity,’ “ Lackey said. “I’ve had a laser machine for a while both for laser hair removal and ablations....But you also use it for varicose veins and some other things....”
Lackey described the location as “ideal.” He noted that four of the rooms in the medispa overlook Lake Jackson as does the reception area.
“You can’t get this view anywhere, no matter where you live,” he said.
The medical spa, also known as a medispa, is a cross between the traditional day spa and a medical clinic. Florida Lakes Spa is expected to open in August.
The medispa will likely be open Monday through Saturday. As far as its hours, Lackey said as construction was progressing “we haven’t gotten there,” but they could include in the evening. He explained that different things will be going in that building. His vein practice will move in there so the hours could be the traditional 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
“We plan on hosting events; we plan on doing things,” he said. “Part of what we trying to get is just something new in this area. It’s going to be real pretty.”
The doctor said it will be the first medispa in Sebring.
“It is something that we need in the community; it is something we don’t have,” he said.
Lackey said the building’s interior has been gutted. He thinks construction might be finished in late July.
The exterior of the building will be painted, landscaping updated and the parking area redone.
The doctor will move his vein practice to the new building, along with multiple procedures, including laser hair removal, facials, Botox and other aesthetic procedures.
The doctor said that for vein problems 50 percent of his patients are women and 50 percent are men.
“What we see is that women are the first one in there and men are the first one to get relief,” he said.
He added that people put up with leg pain for a long period of time.
“Once you realize that it is more medical and not truly cosmetic/aesthetics — you’re looking at a varicose vein and how can I get rid of it — all of sudden you take care of the pain,” he said. “The men are more about that than they are the aesthetic side of things.”
Lackey said his approach is about changing a person’s lifestyle.
“Can we make your lifestyle better?” he said.
The doctor said people come in with leg pain, swelling and varicose veins. He said that “all of a sudden you treat them and their lifestyle gets better.”
“Can you correct all of it, no. But you can correct most of it where you are feeling much better than when you walked in,” he said.
While Lackey believes that women will make up the majority of those who will visit the medispa, he thinks 30 percent will be men.
He knows there are men who think they have a lot of back hair, neck hair, chest hair and ear hair.
Lackey noted the only time some guys get a haircut now is to have the back of their neck shaved.
The doctor said he also expects men will come in to take care of crow’s feet, creases and lines as well as having other procedures done.
“I’ve already done a few and it is amazing how people respond to it,” he added. “You are just changing the anatomy a little bit.”