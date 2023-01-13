LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Ministerial Alliance will host a parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. The Alliance invites the public to participate or watch the parade to honor the civil rights activist.
The parade is free and everyone from throughout the county is invited. Whether you plan to ride a bike, motorcycle, golf cart, float or walk, you should line up at Rodney’s Marathon station at 1445 U.S. 27 S. preceding the parade.
“The parade is to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to remember what he stood for – equality and justice for all,” organizer Sarah Sholtz said.
The parade route will wind through the Highway Park subdivision and end at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Field at 141 Josephine St. where more fun awaits. Sholtz said there will be a program with special guest speakers. Other highlights of the program will be written word speakers, singing and dancers.
A free luncheon will follow the program and a time of fellowship will be shared.
The parade has been a long-standing tradition but was canceled last year due to COVID. The organizers are excited to see the parade go forward this year.
For more information on the parade, call Sholtz at 863-441-3197.