HSN-highwaypark012121d.jpg

Participants in a previous Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade at Highway Park.

 FILE PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Ministerial Alliance will host a parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. The Alliance invites the public to participate or watch the parade to honor the civil rights activist.

The parade is free and everyone from throughout the county is invited. Whether you plan to ride a bike, motorcycle, golf cart, float or walk, you should line up at Rodney’s Marathon station at 1445 U.S. 27 S. preceding the parade.

