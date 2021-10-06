Dr. Emily Pham credits her mother with giving her the inspiration for becoming a dentist.
Pham, who began working for Sebring dentist Dr. Tina Thomas last month, said her mother had “really bad teeth.” She decided to get what Pham described as a “whole smile makeover” That proved to be a transformative decision.
“She got her teeth done and it gave her back her confidence and also she could eat what she wanted,” the young dentist said.
Pham was born and raised in Vietnam. She completed high school there and came to the United States at the urging of her parents. She noted that they had to drop out of high school to help their families and wanted their daughter to receive the best education possible. They believed that was in the United States.
Pham said she wanted to come to this country. It helped that her aunt lives in Lake Worth.
Pham earned an associate’s degree from Palm Beach State College and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Florida Atlantic University. She then graduated from the University of Florida College of Dentistry, which is the school Thomas graduated from.
Pham said while growing up she never thought about going into dentistry. But because of what it did for her mother, she said that was “very inspiring.”
Pham worked for a private practice in Boynton Beach and a community health center in Port St. Lucie before coming here.
She was looking for a practice whose philosophy is like hers.
A friend told her that the American Dental Association has a program matching job seekers with prospective dentists.
She filled out the application and completed the profile. There was a match.
Pham came to meet with Thomas, and they hit it off from the start.
“We clicked immediately,” Pham said. “Her practice philosophy is the patient first.”
Pham said she enjoys cosmetic dentistry. After bonding a tooth, for example, she says seeing a patient’s reaction is wonderful.
“When I do that and the patient sees the final result, you see their face light up,” she said. “That makes my day.”
She added that fixing a chipped tooth for someone “makes a huge difference and makes them happy.”
Pham said she tells nervous patients she understands how they feel because she has had personal experience with a difficult visit to the dentist in Vietnam. She recalled when she was in elementary school running out of the office before she was to have her teeth cleaned.
She explained that in Vietnam there is one chair and one dentist working. She said the dentist had just finished an extraction, and she noticed that the instruments were still in view.
Pham noted that a cousin told her a scary story and that might have made her anxious.
She said she tells patients they are in charge and she won’t do anything that will make them uncomfortable.
“I will explain to them what I’m going to do,” she said. “I will explain to them I will do this procedure. This is how it will go. This is the first step.”
If a shot is necessary, Pham said she will be “very gentle” in giving it.
“I ask them to trust me,” she said, in an introductory letter sent out by Thomas, she writes “Dr. Pham shares my practice philosophy of providing comprehensive dentistry through working with each patient to meet the individual’s distinctive oral health goals.”
It goes on to say the addition of Dr. Pham “allows us to better serve our growing practice.”